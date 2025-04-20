Man, 32, found dead on the Isle of Lewis

A man has been found dead on the Isle of Lewis.

Police were made aware of the death of a 32-year-old man at North Tolsta around 1.35pm on Friday.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Emergency service vehicles including police, fire and ambulance were seen at houses on School Road on Friday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.35pm on Friday, 18 April, 2025, we were made aware of the death of a 32-year-old man at North Tolsta, Isle of Lewis.

“There are no suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”