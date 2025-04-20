Moray ‘monster’ serial rapist contacted two women and 5-year-old girl from behind bars

A Moray serial rapist who once claimed to be a “new kind of monster” has breached a strict sex offence order by contacting two women and a girl from behind bars.

Edward Moir, 34, was jailed for seven years in 2014 for attacks on three vulnerable women in Elgin and MacDuff.

He was then locked up again for sending what was described as a “disgusting” letter to a woman while in jail for the rapes.

The 34-year-old was later made subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) in January 2023.

Moir has now admitted breaching this order while imprisoned in HMP Edinburgh in 2024.

He contacted two women and a five-year-old girl.

Moir was brought from HMP Grampian this week to appear in the dock to admit three charges of breaching the SOPO in 2024.

Prosecutor Vish Kathuria told the High Court in Glasgow that the police and prison authorities became aware of phone contact which breached the terms of Moir’s SOPO.

Moir had been in touch with one woman dozens of times between March and June of that year.

He had also been in contact with a five year-old girl around that time.

There had been nearly 30 calls to the number of another woman, which eventually led to her blocking him.

Lord Colbeck stated – having read and heard the narrative of facts in the case – that he was not convinced there was “a substantial sexual element” in the offences.

The court heard prosecutors are considering applying for Moir to be hit with an Order for Lifelong Restriction.

They have delayed making a decision on that and are expected to update the judge when the case calls again next month.

Lord Colbeck deferred sentencing for reports and Moir will remain in custody meantime.

Convicted for rapes at Aberdeen court

Moir had raped three women during attacks between 2010 and 2013.

He was convicted following a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

In 2021, Moir was guilty of indecently communicating with a woman who he barely knew.

In the letter it included him asking her to be his “secret lover”.

Moir also chillingly stated prison had “turned him into a new kind of monster”.

The woman was said to be “absolutely disgusted” and contacted police.