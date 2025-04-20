Highland community council could dissolve to throw out ‘disruptive’ tycoon member

A community council in the Highlands may be dissolved again after a member is said to have behaved like a “football hooligan”.

Ardgay and District Community Council is to dissolve in the hope of reforming without member Samantha Kane, owner of Carbisdale Castle.

Self-styled lady of the manor and community councillor Samantha Kane – owner of Carbisdale Castle in Sutherland – said she was “considering legal action” over the move.

The tycoon claims she is the victim of a discriminatory “lynch mob” due to being transgender.

The community council was previously dissolved by Highland Council in February 2024 after four of its five members resigned, leaving only Lady Carbisdale.

However, it reformed in October after seven new community councillors were elected.

The area’s newly elected community councillors joined Lady Carbisdale – then vice-chairwoman – as an existing member to form a community council of eight.

At Thursday night’s monthly meeting, a motion to dissolve the council at a future extraordinary general meeting was passed after being proposed by its vice-chairman and seconded by its chairman.

All of the community representatives, with the exception of Lady Carbisdale , backed the move, which chairman Les Waugh confirmed was made to dislodge her from her position.

According to Mr Waugh, the community council had received three written complaints and several verbal complaints about the member’s behaviour.

The chairman also revealed he had asked her to resign on a number of occasions, but she had declined to do so.

‘We like nice people and she has not been very pleasant’

He said: “Her behaviour at community council meetings has been appalling. She sometimes behaves like a six-year-old child who has been scolded, shouting at people, stamping her feet and banging her walking stick on the floor like a football hooligan.

“All we ever hear about is Samantha Kane and Carbisdale Castle, and the community benefit from it is nil.

“She also bangs on about the Highlands not being ready for transgenders – that is b******.

“We have several transgender people in our community and several gay couples.

“Sexuality is nothing. We like nice people and she has not been very pleasant.”

Lady Carbisdale, a barrister by trade, said she was “considering legal action” over the move, claiming she is the victim of a discriminatory “lynch mob”.

She said: “We had a perfectly good meeting when this proposal came out of the blue.

“I have never seen so much hate directed at one person. This lynch mob have come up with every excuse to remove me from the council.

“But this is an unlawful act and could be subject to a judicial review and I will challenge it. Highland Council should stop this.

‘I have experienced outright hate’

“They have been asking me to resign for no reason whatsoever for some time. I am giving my time to serve the community and they will lose my legal expertise if I am removed.

“Some of the behaviour I have been subjected to belongs to the Middle Ages. I have experienced outright hate. I have offered peace meetings with other councillors in the past and the offer is still on the table.

“At the end of the day, we all here to serve the community. No matter what I do, they are all set upon expelling me from the castle and area.”

The only person in Britain to have changed gender three times, Lady Carbisdale recently withdrew her castle from the market after putting it up for sale for £5 million, claiming the rural area is “not ready” for it to have a transgender owner.

She called herself Lady Carbisdale after buying Carbisdale Castle, a dilapidated 19-bedroom clifftop 118-year-old castle near Ardgay in 2022, which she has restored to its “former glory”.