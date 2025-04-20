Four people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on A82 south of Fort Augustus

Four people have been taken to hospital after a collision involving three vehicles on the A82 south of Fort Augustus.

Multiple police vehicles and fire engines were sent to the busy road at Laggan, on the shores of Loch Lochy, around 10.40am on Sunday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed it sent three appliances and a heavy rescue unit to the site.

The road was closed for more than an hour and reopened around 12pm.

Four in hospital after A82 crash at Laggan

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We received the call from the ambulance service at 10.38am.

“We sent three appliances and a heavy rescue unit.

“We left the scene just after 12pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.40am on Sunday 20 April, 2025, we received a report of a crash involving three vehicles on the A82.

“Four people were taken to hospital. The road re-opened around 12pm.”