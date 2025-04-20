‘Concern growing’ for missing Aberdeen man last seen four days ago

Concern is growing for a 55-year-old man missing from Aberdeen.

Robert Elliot, 55, was last seen on Berryden Road on Wednesday.

He is described as white, 5 foot 9 inches, of medium build, with short grey hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a Superdry camouflage parka jacket with a fur hood, blue jeans and grey and black walking boots.

Officers ‘increasingly concerned’ for Aberdeen missing man Robert Elliot

Police Sergeant Elinor Bosanquet said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Robert and want to trace him as soon as possible.

“If anyone know his whereabouts, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information that may assist us in tracing Robert is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3719 of 16 April.