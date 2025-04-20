From a family day out to ‘big acts’: The 5 things Elgin festival-goers would miss most about MacMoray

As many people enjoy the final day of MacMoray 2025, many are wondering about what lies ahead for the festival.

Thousands have gathered in Cooper Park today to see acts including 911, Skerryvore and Nathan Evans and The Saint Phnx Band.

Many are reminiscing on their memories from over the years as the future of the festival is still unclear.

Last year, festival boss Andy MacDonald announced his difficult decision to end MacMoray.

His reason stems from wanting to spend more time with his family after recently welcoming a baby girl into the world with his partner, Angela.

However, he said that since then he has been “inundated” with calls from groups interested in taking over the Elgin event.

The organiser Andy MacDonald has said there will be a “special announcement” at the closing ceremony later today.

Although it has not been confirmed if this will relate to the future of the festival, many people are optimistic there will be some good news.

Last week, Andy told the P&J there were “still so many unanswered questions” and that he was “just trying to make it through this weekend”.

We spoke to some festival-goers to find out what they think about the future of the festival, as well as what they would miss most.

Tom and Diane McDonald, both from Nairn, say the festival has been organised ‘really well.’

The couple also complimented the ‘great atmosphere’ at Cooper Park.

1. MacMoray has ‘something for everyone’

Diane said: “It’s been organised really well. Everyone seems to enjoy it.

“It’s focused on everyone and it’s not just for one particular genre.

“Look at all the businesses benefitting from it as well.

“It would be a shame to lose all that.”

Meanwhile, Emma and Gary Baillie, who are both local, came to the festival which was right on their doorstep in Elgin.

They have been to every MacMoray and says it is now ‘much more organised’ with improved facilities like more toilets.

“It’s the only thing like it locally,” Gary added.

“It would be such a shame to lose it all.”

2. ‘We would lose a family day out’

Sarah and Gary Clark, from Findochty, say MacMoray is ‘amazing’ as it’s the closest festival to them geographically.

Their family enjoyed MacMoray so much last year that they decided to return.

Now with the future of the festival uncertain, they’re hoping it continues.

Gary said: “We’d miss getting to come up with the family.

“It’s a family day out and we get to see friends too.”

Sarah added: “The kids love it as well so it would be a shame to lose it.”

The pair are hoping this evening’s announcement from organiser Andy will relate to the future of the festival.

“We really hope that it will come back,” Sarah added.

3. MacMoray brings a certain ‘buzz’ to Elgin

Yvonne and Steven Main say the festival brings a “great atmosphere” and a ‘buzz’ to the town.

Yvonne is also attending to watch her nephew perform who is a part of the local band MacTa.

“I just think it’s really great for the town,” she added.

“It gives it a bit of a buzz.”

Heather and Stuart Bews have also been to all MacMoray weekends.

They also complimented the better organisation and how it “flows much better” than the first festival.

4. ‘Big acts won’t come to Elgin if MacMoray ends’

Heather said: “It’s great for Elgin.

“I’m looking forward to Nathan Evans tonight.

“It would be a shame for MacMoray to end, and then for there not to be acts like these performing in Elgin.”

Willie MacGregor and Angela Duncan came to the festival with their family who are from Elgin and Perthshire.

5. Festival is ‘great’ for businesses

The group went to last year’s summer festival.

Angela said: “The bands and the atmosphere are great.

Willie added: “The price for what you’re seeing is fantastic. You see a lot for £65.

“Nothing at all happens in Elgin,” he added.

“So to bring everyone here, it’s great for the economy too.

“It’s a nice park to have an event like this at.”

