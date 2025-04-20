From a family day out to ‘big acts’: The 5 things Elgin festival-goers would miss most about MacMoray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

From a family day out to ‘big acts’: The 5 things Elgin festival-goers would miss most about MacMoray

With the future of the Elgin festival being uncertain, we spoke to MacMoray fans about what they would miss most if it were to come to an end.

Thousands have gathered in Cooper Park. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
Thousands have gathered in Cooper Park. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

As many people enjoy the final day of MacMoray 2025, many are wondering about what lies ahead for the festival.

Thousands have gathered in Cooper Park today to see acts including 911, Skerryvore and Nathan Evans and The Saint Phnx Band.

Many are reminiscing on their memories from over the years as the future of the festival is still unclear.

Last year, festival boss Andy MacDonald announced his difficult decision to end MacMoray.

His reason stems from wanting to spend more time with his family after recently welcoming a baby girl into the world with his partner, Angela.

However, he said that since then he has been “inundated” with calls from groups interested in taking over the Elgin event.

The organiser Andy MacDonald has said there will be a “special announcement” at the closing ceremony later today.

Although it has not been confirmed if this will relate to the future of the festival, many people are optimistic there will be some good news.

Last week, Andy told the P&J there were “still so many unanswered questions” and that he was “just trying to make it through this weekend”.

We spoke to some festival-goers to find out what they think about the future of the festival, as well as what they would miss most. 

Tom and Diane McDonald enjoying the festival. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

Tom and Diane McDonald, both from Nairn, say the festival has been organised ‘really well.’

The couple also complimented the ‘great atmosphere’ at Cooper Park.

1. MacMoray has ‘something for everyone’

Diane said: “It’s been organised really well. Everyone seems to enjoy it.

“It’s focused on everyone and it’s not just for one particular genre.

“Look at all the businesses benefitting from it as well.

“It would be a shame to lose all that.”

Meanwhile, Emma and Gary Baillie, who are both local, came to the festival which was right on their doorstep in Elgin.

They have been to every MacMoray and says it is now ‘much more organised’ with improved facilities like more toilets.

Gary and Emma Baillie with their children. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

“It’s the only thing like it locally,” Gary added.

“It would be such a shame to lose it all.”

2. ‘We would lose a family day out’

Sarah and Gary Clark, from Findochty, say MacMoray is ‘amazing’ as it’s the closest festival to them geographically.

Their family enjoyed MacMoray so much last year that they decided to return.

Now with the future of the festival uncertain, they’re hoping it continues.

Sarah and Gary Clark with their children. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

Gary said: “We’d miss getting to come up with the family.

“It’s a family day out and we get to see friends too.”

Sarah added: “The kids love it as well so it would be a shame to lose it.”

The pair are hoping this evening’s announcement from organiser Andy will relate to the future of the festival.

“We really hope that it will come back,” Sarah added.

3. MacMoray brings a certain ‘buzz’ to Elgin 

Yvonne and Steven Main say the festival brings a “great atmosphere” and a ‘buzz’ to the town.

Yvonne is also attending to watch her nephew perform who is a part of the local band MacTa.

“I just think it’s really great for the town,” she added.

“It gives it a bit of a buzz.”

Steven and Yvonne Main. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

Heather and Stuart Bews have also been to all MacMoray weekends.

They also complimented the better organisation and how it “flows much better” than the first festival.

4. ‘Big acts won’t come to Elgin if MacMoray ends’

Heather said: “It’s great for Elgin.

“I’m looking forward to Nathan Evans tonight.

“It would be a shame for MacMoray to end, and then for there not to be acts like these performing in Elgin.”

Heather and Stuart Bews with friends. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

Willie MacGregor and Angela Duncan came to the festival with their family who are from Elgin and Perthshire.

5. Festival is ‘great’ for businesses

The group went to last year’s summer festival.

Angela said: “The bands and the atmosphere are great.

Willie added: “The price for what you’re seeing is fantastic. You see a lot for £65.

Willie MacGregor, Caitlyn Duncan, Nicolle Duncan and Angela Duncan. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

“Nothing at all happens in Elgin,” he added.

“So to bring everyone here, it’s great for the economy too.

“It’s a nice park to have an event like this at.”

Read more from MacMoray 2025

Conversation