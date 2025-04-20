48-year-old man charged following alleged thefts in Bridge of Don

A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with alleged thefts in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen earlier this week.

The incidents happened in the Greenbrae Gardens North and Lochside Terrace of the Granite City suburb on Wednesday.

The man is due to appear at court at a later date.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with thefts in the Greenbrae Gardens North and Lochside Terrace areas of Bridge of Don on Wednesday, April 16.

“He’s due to appear in court at a later date.”