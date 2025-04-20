17-year-old motorcyclist taken to hospital after Aberdeenshire crash

A 17-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash on the B999 near Pitmedden in Aberdeenshire.

The crash, involving one motorbike, took place at around 6.55pm on Saturday night near Udny Green.

Police and ambulance were sent to the incident on the road, which connects the outskirts northern Aberdeen to past Tarves.

Images on social media showed multiple police vehicles and ambulances on the side of the road.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At about 6.55pm on Saturday, April 19, we were called to a report of a single motorbike crash on the B999 near to Pitmedden.

“Officers attended and the 17-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”