WATCH: 911 say they would ‘love’ to return to MacMoray

911 say they would ‘love to return’ to MacMoray as they spoke about how they spent their time in the area – including a sightseeing trip to Lossiemouth.

Pop group 911 wowed crowds at Cooper Park on Sunday afternoon.

Members Lee Brennan, Jimmy Constable and Spike Dawbarn all said it was “fantastic” to be back in Scotland.

The trio played hits like Body Shakin’, Love Sensation and I Do as thousands danced along to the songs.

They were keen to speak to the P&J about their adventures in the area, how ‘great’ it feels to be back in Scotland and their hopes to perform at MacMoray next year.

Lee arrives a day early for Lossiemouth sightseeing trip

Lee said that he had a walk around East Beach in Lossiemouth on Saturday.

However, due to the cold, he said his trip was cut short.

“I went to Lossiemouth,” he said.

“It was freezing but it was beautiful.”

With Lossiemouth being a popular place to have an ice cream, no matter the weather, we asked Lee if he bought one during his sightseeing trip.

“I didn’t get an ice cream but I managed to get a lot of pictures and videos.

“But it started to get really freezing so I was like: ‘back to the hotel!'”

Meanwhile, Spike said he used to come to the area “years ago” and did “a lot of exploring”.

Jimmy told us he didn’t have the chance to do any exploring as he had come straight from the airport.

The singer said: “I landed at the airport, went to the hotel, got changed then went straight here.”

Trio ‘surprised’ to find a Starbucks and Tesco in Elgin

Lee spoke about some smaller ventures he’s made in the area – including a trip to the drive-through Starbucks and local Tesco.

“I had a Starbucks from the drive-through,” he said.

“I was like: ‘they won’t have a Starbucks’. And they do.

“I then went: ‘have they got a Tesco?’ They’ve got a Tesco.”

911 ‘would love’ to come back next year

We asked them how they felt about the news at the time – that they were performing at the “final” MacMoray festival – and the trio said they didn’t believe it.

Spike said: “There’s no way.

“There’s got to be another next year.

Lee added: “Bring it back!”

When asked if they would say yes to performing at a future MacMoray festival, Jimmy said: “We’d be here next year for this festival.

“They better sort themselves out.

“We need the festival again next year.”

At the end of the Sunday, festival organiser Andy MacDonald announced that MacMoray will continue.

