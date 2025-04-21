WATCH: 911 say they would ‘love’ to return to MacMoray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WATCH: 911 say they would ‘love’ to return to MacMoray

Lee Brennan told the P&J that he arrived a day early so he could go sightseeing in Lossiemouth.

By Ena Saracevic

911 say they would ‘love to return’ to MacMoray as they spoke about how they spent their time in the area – including a sightseeing trip to Lossiemouth.

Pop group 911 wowed crowds at Cooper Park on Sunday afternoon.

Members Lee Brennan, Jimmy Constable and Spike Dawbarn all said it was “fantastic” to be back in Scotland.

The trio played hits like Body Shakin’, Love Sensation and I Do as thousands danced along to the songs.

They were keen to speak to the P&J about their adventures in the area, how ‘great’ it feels to be back in Scotland and their hopes to perform at MacMoray next year.

Jimmy, Lee and Spike made their MacMoray debut on Sunday. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

Lee arrives a day early for Lossiemouth sightseeing trip

Lee said that he had a walk around East Beach in Lossiemouth on Saturday.

However, due to the cold, he said his trip was cut short.

“I went to Lossiemouth,” he said.

“It was freezing but it was beautiful.”

With Lossiemouth being a popular place to have an ice cream, no matter the weather, we asked Lee if he bought one during his sightseeing trip.

“I didn’t get an ice cream but I managed to get a lot of pictures and videos.

“But it started to get really freezing so I was like: ‘back to the hotel!'”

Lee Brennan arrived a day early so he could go sight-seeing. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, Spike said he used to come to the area “years ago” and did “a lot of exploring”.

Jimmy told us he didn’t have the chance to do any exploring as he had come straight from the airport.

The singer said: “I landed at the airport, went to the hotel, got changed then went straight here.”

Trio ‘surprised’ to find a Starbucks and Tesco in Elgin

Lee spoke about some smaller ventures he’s made in the area – including a trip to the drive-through Starbucks and local Tesco.

“I had a Starbucks from the drive-through,” he said.

“I was like: ‘they won’t have a Starbucks’. And they do.

“I then went: ‘have they got a Tesco?’ They’ve got a Tesco.”

Jimmy Constable, front, says he hopes 911 will play at MacMoray in the future. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

911 ‘would love’ to come back next year

We asked them how they felt about the news at the time – that they were performing at the “final” MacMoray festival – and the trio said they didn’t believe it.

Spike said: “There’s no way.

“There’s got to be another next year.

Lee added: “Bring it back!”

When asked if they would say yes to performing at a future MacMoray festival, Jimmy said: “We’d be here next year for this festival.

“They better sort themselves out.

“We need the festival again next year.”

At the end of the Sunday, festival organiser Andy MacDonald announced that MacMoray will continue.

Conversation