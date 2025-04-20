‘No MacMoray, no party’: Organiser announces Elgin festival WILL CONTINUE during ’emotional’ speech

Festival-goers are ‘thrilled’ after an emotional announcement confirmed MacMoray is staying.

The much-anticipated announcement that was due on the final day of MacMoray revealed the news that the Elgin festival will continue.

It also brought the return of DJ Sammy who has now performed three times at the festival.

In an emotional speech, Andy discussed how MacMoray ‘became a movement’ and how his dream team have helped make this year’s festival possible.

Chants of ‘no Andy, no party’ filled Cooper Park before he announced the news that MacMoray will continue.

In an interview with The Press and Journal after the announcement, Andy said: “It all felt so surreal.

“I said I wouldn’t swear, I think that’s all I did.

“I was just so excited. I loved every moment of it all.

Speaking about the next MacMoray, he said: “I’m proper pumped. I’m going to throw the best party ever.”

Film explains MacMoray roots and how festival ‘became a movement’

A dramatic video displayed on a screen next to the stage started off with Andy talking about how the festival began.

The father-to-be lost former partner, Sarah, and their unborn baby around the time of the first ever MacMoray festival.

He said the two of them “laid the foundations” of what MacMoray would become.

“MacMoray became more than just an event, it became a movement,” he said.

“However last year, vulnerable and defeated, I announced it would all come to an end.

“I was tired, I was burnt-out and there was investigations into noise complaints.”

Andy said: “But then came the offers.

“The offers to sell, the offers to move MacMoray out of Moray.

But something in me shifted. As time went on and support poured in, I woke up.

“If this was going to be the end, I wasn’t going to go quietly.”

‘Dream team’ host MacMoray 2025 festival

“I brought in the best of the best,” he said.

“The finest health and safety officer in the UK, the finest security provider and one of the most talented event managers in the land – Bridie from Wales.

“Because if MacMoray was going to stand a chance, I needed a dream team.”

He explained how they invested thousands into a professional noise monitoring company from Glasgow.

Andy then thanked the community as well as his family, the crew, staff and traders.

“This weekend is the ultimate test,” he told the audience.

“If we pull this off, if everything goes smoothly, if the team gives me that all-important thumbs up then this will not be the final MacMoray.

“If we pass that finish line tonight, we will go full steam ahead to apply for the new license.

“And we will bring MacMoray home to Cooper Park where it belongs. No MacMoray, no party.”

MacMoray SAVED as crowds rejoice

After an appearance from Kenny Smith from Torridon and shouts of “no Andy, no party”, the man himself entered the stage.

Andy then waited for his team to either give him a thumbs up or thumbs down.

The crowd waited in anticipation before the pair raised their thumbs, and MacMoray was then declared saved.

Andy then topped the announcement off with a keyboard rendition of DJ Sammy’s version of the song “Heaven”.

That wasn’t before the performance was dedicated to “the neighbours of MacMoray and the Karens”.

Lorena Dale, who is touring with DJ Sammy, then appeared on the stage to take over the song and Andy’s team jokingly ushered the singer out.

However, shortly after, the DJ appeared on the stage and started his surprise performance.

DJ Sammy makes ‘grand entrance’ to MacMoray

The Spanish DJ said: “How you doing Scotland?”

“Actually I really couldn’t say no, I come from very far away but with a crowd like you I had to come back.

“I had good fun with you.

“No Scotland, no party.”

