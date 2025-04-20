‘No MacMoray, no party’: Organiser announces Elgin festival WILL CONTINUE during ’emotional’ speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

‘No MacMoray, no party’: Organiser announces Elgin festival WILL CONTINUE during ’emotional’ speech

A surprise appearance of DJ Sammy also shocked festival-goers.

By Ena Saracevic
Andy MacDonald says he is 'buzzing' for next year's festival. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
Andy MacDonald says he is 'buzzing' for next year's festival. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

Festival-goers are ‘thrilled’ after an emotional announcement confirmed MacMoray is staying.

The much-anticipated announcement that was due on the final day of MacMoray revealed the news that the Elgin festival will continue.

It also brought the return of DJ Sammy who has now performed three times at the festival.

In an emotional speech, Andy discussed how MacMoray ‘became a movement’ and how his dream team have helped make this year’s festival possible.

Chants of ‘no Andy, no party’ filled Cooper Park before he announced the news that MacMoray will continue.

Andy announcing the news that MacMoray will continue. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

In an interview with The Press and Journal after the announcement, Andy said: “It all felt so surreal.

“I said I wouldn’t swear, I think that’s all I did.

“I was just so excited. I loved every moment of it all.

Speaking about the next MacMoray, he said: “I’m proper pumped. I’m going to throw the best party ever.”

Film explains MacMoray roots and how festival ‘became a movement’

A dramatic video displayed on a screen next to the stage started off with Andy talking about how the festival began.

The father-to-be lost former partner, Sarah, and their unborn baby around the time of the first ever MacMoray festival.

He said the two of them “laid the foundations” of what MacMoray would become.

“MacMoray became more than just an event, it became a movement,” he said.

“However last year, vulnerable and defeated, I announced it would all come to an end.

“I was tired, I was burnt-out and there was investigations into noise complaints.”

Andy with fans after the announcement. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

Andy said: “But then came the offers.

“The offers to sell, the offers to move MacMoray out of Moray.

But something in me shifted. As time went on and support poured in, I woke up.

“If this was going to be the end, I wasn’t going to go quietly.”

‘Dream team’ host MacMoray 2025 festival

“I brought in the best of the best,” he said.

“The finest health and safety officer in the UK, the finest security provider and one of the most talented event managers in the land – Bridie from Wales.

“Because if MacMoray was going to stand a chance, I needed a dream team.”

He explained how they invested thousands into a professional noise monitoring company from Glasgow.

Andy then thanked the community as well as his family, the crew, staff and traders.

Andy toasting with friends after MacMoray announcement. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson. 

“This weekend is the ultimate test,” he told the audience.

“If we pull this off, if everything goes smoothly, if the team gives me that all-important thumbs up then this will not be the final MacMoray.

“If we pass that finish line tonight, we will go full steam ahead to apply for the new license.

“And we will bring MacMoray home to Cooper Park where it belongs. No MacMoray, no party.”

MacMoray SAVED as crowds rejoice

After an appearance from Kenny Smith from Torridon and shouts of “no Andy, no party”, the man himself entered the stage.

Andy then waited for his team to either give him a thumbs up or thumbs down.

The crowd waited in anticipation before the pair raised their thumbs, and MacMoray was then declared saved.

Lorena Dale being “taken off stage” by Andy’s crew before DJ Sammy’s surprise performance. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

Andy then topped the announcement off with a keyboard rendition of DJ Sammy’s version of the song “Heaven”.

That wasn’t before the performance was dedicated to “the neighbours of MacMoray and the Karens”.

Lorena Dale, who is touring with DJ Sammy, then appeared on the stage to take over the song and Andy’s team jokingly ushered the singer out.

However, shortly after, the DJ appeared on the stage and started his surprise performance.

DJ Sammy makes ‘grand entrance’ to MacMoray

The Spanish DJ said: “How you doing Scotland?”

“Actually I really couldn’t say no, I come from very far away but with a crowd like you I had to come back.

DJ Sammy returns to MacMoray. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

“I had good fun with you.

“No Scotland, no party.”

Read more from MacMoray 2025

Conversation