Gallery: All the best pictures as thousands celebrate the second day of MacMoray

Thousands packed Cooper Park for the second day of the MacMoray festival – and our photographer was there to capture the best pictures.

Festival-goers gathered in Cooper Park on Sunday for what many thought would be the “final MacMoray”.

Thousands danced to a line-up that included 911, N-Trance as well as Nathan Evans and the Saint PHNX Band.

To close the night, following a dramatic film created by his team, organiser Andy MacDonald made the announcement that the festival will continue.

Speaking to the P&J, Andy now says he is going to “throw the best party ever” at next year’s festival.

Our photographer Jason Hedges was there from the afternoon to capture the best moments from the second day of MacMoray.

Read more from MacMoray 2025