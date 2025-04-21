News Gallery: All the best pictures as thousands celebrate the second day of MacMoray Our photographer Jason Hedges captured the best of the atmosphere as crowds enjoyed N-Trance, Showaddywaddy and Nathan Evans and the Saint PHNX Band. Enthusiastic crowds enjoying MacMoray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. By Ena Saracevic April 21 2025, 7:00 am April 21 2025, 7:00 am Share Gallery: All the best pictures as thousands celebrate the second day of MacMoray Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6738279/macmoray-festival-elgin-sunday-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Thousands packed Cooper Park for the second day of the MacMoray festival – and our photographer was there to capture the best pictures. Festival-goers gathered in Cooper Park on Sunday for what many thought would be the “final MacMoray”. Thousands danced to a line-up that included 911, N-Trance as well as Nathan Evans and the Saint PHNX Band. To close the night, following a dramatic film created by his team, organiser Andy MacDonald made the announcement that the festival will continue. Speaking to the P&J, Andy now says he is going to “throw the best party ever” at next year’s festival. Our photographer Jason Hedges was there from the afternoon to capture the best moments from the second day of MacMoray. A cut out of organiser Andy MacDonald. Friends enjoying the festival. N-Trance wows the crowd. Party time at MacMoray. P&J’s Community Fund Charity Partners Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation team. Thousands enjoyed N-Trance’s performance. N-Trance has the crowd dancing. Smiles in the crowd. Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation serve up loads of glitter. A group enjoying one of the many rides. Skerryvore perform. Festival-goers rock out with MacMoray sunglasses. Organiser Andy MacDonald enjoying the music. Enjoying the moment. All smiles. Nathan Evans onstage. The dancing continued into the evening. N-Trance with the crowd. Showaddywaddy get the crowd really going. Nathan Evans fans. Enjoying the moment. The crowd watching Nathan Evans and the Saint Phnx Band. Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation tent. Skerryvore onstage. More smiles. N-Trance had the crowd hooked. Lots of people were singing along. Some attendees waved Scotland flags. Making MacMoray memories. Showaddywaddy perform. Getting the best view. Singing along to Showaddywaddy. Some attendees enjoying the attractions on offer. Paramedics celebrate MacMoray during Skerryvore performance. Festival-goers celebrate the weekend in style. Singing along to Showaddywaddy. Party time at MacMoray. Snapping some pictures. The partying continued into the night. A fan shows N-Trance her sign. Fun times in the crowd. Read more from MacMoray 2025 ‘No MacMoray, no party’: Organiser announces Elgin festival WILL CONTINUE during ’emotional’ speech From a family day out to ‘big acts’: The 5 things Elgin festival-goers would miss most about MacMoray Gallery: Our best 39 photos as the party gets started on the first day of MacMoray
