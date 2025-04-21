Gallery: All the best pictures as thousands celebrate the second day of MacMoray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: All the best pictures as thousands celebrate the second day of MacMoray

Our photographer Jason Hedges captured the best of the atmosphere as crowds enjoyed N-Trance, Showaddywaddy and Nathan Evans and the Saint PHNX Band.

Enthusiastic crowds enjoying MacMoray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

Thousands packed Cooper Park for the second day of the MacMoray festival – and our photographer was there to capture the best pictures.

Festival-goers gathered in Cooper Park on Sunday for what many thought would be the “final MacMoray”.

Thousands danced to a line-up that included 911, N-Trance as well as Nathan Evans and the Saint PHNX Band.

To close the night, following a dramatic film created by his team, organiser Andy MacDonald made the announcement that the festival will continue.

Speaking to the P&J, Andy now says he is going to “throw the best party ever” at next year’s festival.

Our photographer Jason Hedges was there from the afternoon to capture the best moments from the second day of MacMoray.

A cut out of organiser Andy MacDonald.
Friends enjoying the festival.
N-Trance wows the crowd.
Party time at MacMoray.
P&J’s Community Fund Charity Partners Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation team.
Thousands enjoyed N-Trance’s performance.
N-Trance has the crowd dancing.
Smiles in the crowd.
Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation serve up loads of glitter.
A group enjoying one of the many rides.
Skerryvore perform.
Festival-goers rock out with MacMoray sunglasses.
Organiser Andy MacDonald enjoying the music.
Enjoying the moment.
All smiles.
Nathan Evans onstage.
The dancing continued into the evening.
N-Trance with the crowd.
Showaddywaddy get the crowd really going.
Nathan Evans fans.
Enjoying the moment.
The crowd watching Nathan Evans and the Saint Phnx Band.
Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation tent.
Skerryvore onstage.
More smiles.
N-Trance had the crowd hooked.
Lots of people were singing along.
Some attendees waved Scotland flags.
Making MacMoray memories.
Showaddywaddy perform.
Getting the best view.
Singing along to Showaddywaddy.
Some attendees enjoying the attractions on offer.
Paramedics celebrate MacMoray during Skerryvore performance.
Festival-goers celebrate the weekend in style.
Singing along to Showaddywaddy.
Party time at MacMoray.
Snapping some pictures.
The partying continued into the night.
A fan shows N-Trance her sign.
Fun times in the crowd.

