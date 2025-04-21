Oban dad opens up after life-changing surgery – and thanks those who helped make it happen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oban dad opens up after life-changing surgery – and thanks those who helped make it happen

Scott Rowan underwent a private operation to repair a hole in his heart after a wave of donations from the people of Oban and beyond.

By Louise Glen
Scott Rowan
Scott Rowan is recovering well at home. Image: Supplied.

A dad of two from Oban has said a sincere thank you to the people of the town and beyond who helped pay for a life-changing operation.

Scott Rowan, 33, underwent a procedure to repair a hole in his heart at a specialist heart centre in Bristol last Wednesday, April 16.

His procedure came just weeks after launching a GoFundMe page to raise the money to make the operation possible.

With a family history of strokes and heart attacks, Mr Rowan had been told he was at greater risk of stroke and heart attack.

Trip to Bristol for life-saving surgery

But due to NHS rules, until he had suffered either of these devastating effects, an operation to close the hole was not available to him.

Mr Rowan, a commercial diver by trade, had thought it might be a year or so until he managed to raise the cash for the operation – but thanks to the people of Oban and beyond, he raised the money in a matter of days.

Scott and partner Courtney have two children Amber, 5, and Effie.
Scott Rowan with daughters Amber and Effie. Image: Supplied.

Last week, he and his partner, Courteney and their older daughter, Amber travelled to the Bristol Heart Institute for the surgery to close the hole in his heart.

A 25mm device was fitted over a hole that was around 15–20mm wide.

While he is delighted to have had the operation, saying it takes a “weight off his shoulders”, he is mindful of others in similar situations.

He said: “The operation was straightforward and only lasted for an hour. The fact that something which takes only an hour isn’t done by the NHS…”

Costs, recovery and gratitude

Scott said that, having lost members of his own family to stroke, he himself was at risk of a stroke and heart attack because of the defect.

He is living with a condition known as Patent Foraman Ovale (PFO) better known as a hole in the heart.

PFO is a hole between the left and right atria in the upper chambers of the heart.

This hole exists in everyone before birth, but most often closes shortly after being born.

PFO is what the hole is called when it fails to close naturally.

Oban dad thanks the community: Scott and partner Courtney have two children Amber, 5, and Effie.
Scott Rowan, pictured with daughter Amber, has had surgery to repair a hole in his heart. Image: Supplied.

Condition runs in the family

Scott lost his mum, Allison Gourlay, back in 2017 at the age of 47. She died from the same condition as Scott.

A cousin has also been diagnosed with PFO.

He continued: “It cost £19,600 for the operation, plus travel. I had to go down twice to Bristol for appointments before the procedure.

“So far it has cost me around £23,000 to £24,000, and I have to go back down again in three months, and again three months after that.”

He added: “I just have to take it easy for at least three months, so there will be no weight lifting for a wee while.

Courteney will be delighted she doesn’t have to worry about me lifting weights. But I could go running again in two to three weeks.”

Mr Rowan’s procedure was carried out as a day patient; he arrived at the hospital at 8am, was taken down to theatre at 10am, and was in recovery shortly after 11am. He was kept in for monitoring.

He travelled back to Oban on Friday, where he has been recovering at home with his family.

“I’m well, although I will be taking it easy for a short while. I can’t feel much, but it does feel different. I can feel something in my chest, but I’ve been told that’s just the area adjusting to the device.”

“I’m very grateful to the people of Oban and beyond who made this procedure possible for me, and for Courteney, who constantly goes above and beyond.

“Our girls have been great and are keeping me busy.”

Looking ahead

Scott Rowan with partner Courtney Mcluckie and children Amber and Effie.
Scott Rowan with partner Courteney Mcluckie and children Amber and Effie. Image: Supplied.

“I hope in a few months I can get my diving ticket back and return to the work I love. I haven’t been able to do it with a hole in my heart.

“I’ve been working as a labourer, but I can’t wait to get back into the sea, doing what I love.

“I can’t put into words how grateful we all are. I am overwhelmed.”

