Oban dad opens up after life-changing surgery – and thanks those who helped make it happen

A dad of two from Oban has said a sincere thank you to the people of the town and beyond who helped pay for a life-changing operation.

Scott Rowan, 33, underwent a procedure to repair a hole in his heart at a specialist heart centre in Bristol last Wednesday, April 16.

His procedure came just weeks after launching a GoFundMe page to raise the money to make the operation possible.

With a family history of strokes and heart attacks, Mr Rowan had been told he was at greater risk of stroke and heart attack.

Trip to Bristol for life-saving surgery

But due to NHS rules, until he had suffered either of these devastating effects, an operation to close the hole was not available to him.

Mr Rowan, a commercial diver by trade, had thought it might be a year or so until he managed to raise the cash for the operation – but thanks to the people of Oban and beyond, he raised the money in a matter of days.

Last week, he and his partner, Courteney and their older daughter, Amber travelled to the Bristol Heart Institute for the surgery to close the hole in his heart.

A 25mm device was fitted over a hole that was around 15–20mm wide.

While he is delighted to have had the operation, saying it takes a “weight off his shoulders”, he is mindful of others in similar situations.

He said: “The operation was straightforward and only lasted for an hour. The fact that something which takes only an hour isn’t done by the NHS…”

Costs, recovery and gratitude

Scott said that, having lost members of his own family to stroke, he himself was at risk of a stroke and heart attack because of the defect.

He is living with a condition known as Patent Foraman Ovale (PFO) better known as a hole in the heart.

PFO is a hole between the left and right atria in the upper chambers of the heart.

This hole exists in everyone before birth, but most often closes shortly after being born.

PFO is what the hole is called when it fails to close naturally.

Condition runs in the family

Scott lost his mum, Allison Gourlay, back in 2017 at the age of 47. She died from the same condition as Scott.

A cousin has also been diagnosed with PFO.

He continued: “It cost £19,600 for the operation, plus travel. I had to go down twice to Bristol for appointments before the procedure.

“So far it has cost me around £23,000 to £24,000, and I have to go back down again in three months, and again three months after that.”

He added: “I just have to take it easy for at least three months, so there will be no weight lifting for a wee while.

“Courteney will be delighted she doesn’t have to worry about me lifting weights. But I could go running again in two to three weeks.”

Mr Rowan’s procedure was carried out as a day patient; he arrived at the hospital at 8am, was taken down to theatre at 10am, and was in recovery shortly after 11am. He was kept in for monitoring.

He travelled back to Oban on Friday, where he has been recovering at home with his family.

“I’m well, although I will be taking it easy for a short while. I can’t feel much, but it does feel different. I can feel something in my chest, but I’ve been told that’s just the area adjusting to the device.”

“I’m very grateful to the people of Oban and beyond who made this procedure possible for me, and for Courteney, who constantly goes above and beyond.

“Our girls have been great and are keeping me busy.”

Looking ahead

“I hope in a few months I can get my diving ticket back and return to the work I love. I haven’t been able to do it with a hole in my heart.

“I’ve been working as a labourer, but I can’t wait to get back into the sea, doing what I love.

“I can’t put into words how grateful we all are. I am overwhelmed.”

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox. And if you’d like to join the conversation on West Coast Chat on Facebook, we’d love to hear from you.