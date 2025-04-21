Two pro-Palestine protesters arrested at Aberdeen Indoor Bowling Club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two pro-Palestine protesters arrested at Aberdeen Indoor Bowling Club

The World Indoor Bowls Championship was reportedly held up for more than two hours.

By Graham Fleming
Two have been arrested by police. Image: Supplied
Two protesters have been arrested after a pro-Palestine demonstration at Aberdeen Indoor Bowling Centre.

Demonstrators gathered outside the Granite City venue in protest against the participation of an Israeli player at the World Indoor Bowls Championship being held there yesterday.

Many gathered at the venue at around 12pm before going inside with Palestine flags and placards to call for an end to Boaz Markus’ involvement in the tournament, and for an end to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The protest came to a head when one female protester was recorded entering the field of play while Markus prepared to take a shot while chanting and holding a Palestine flag.

The action was met by annoyance from the tournament organiser, who acted quickly to remove them from the game.

The video also showed a female being escorted out of the building. Another man, who also entered play, was also taken away by police officers.

Protest group RedCardGlasgow, also claims that the competition was delayed for over two hours due to the demonstration.

Police Scotland has since confirmed the two arrests.

A spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance at a pre-planned demonstration on Summerhill Road in Aberdeen.

“Two people have been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”

The World Bowls organisation has faced repeated calls to withdraw its invitation to Markus due to the ongoing conflict.

Action Network, a group which helps to organise “progressive protests” urged the Scottish Government to intervene to stop the tournament.

Meanwhile, Greens MSP Maggie Chapman for North East Scotland was also present at the protest.

She said: “The police response today has been totally disproportionate. Protest is not a crime, but genocide is and we all have a responsibility to stand against it.”

World Bowls CEO, Neil Dalrymple, said: “We respect the right for people to protest whilst we hope that they will respect the right for World Bowls to stage this competition without disruption inside the venue.”

