Two pro-Palestine protesters arrested at Aberdeen Indoor Bowling Club

Two protesters have been arrested after a pro-Palestine demonstration at Aberdeen Indoor Bowling Centre.

Demonstrators gathered outside the Granite City venue in protest against the participation of an Israeli player at the World Indoor Bowls Championship being held there yesterday.

Many gathered at the venue at around 12pm before going inside with Palestine flags and placards to call for an end to Boaz Markus’ involvement in the tournament, and for an end to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The protest came to a head when one female protester was recorded entering the field of play while Markus prepared to take a shot while chanting and holding a Palestine flag.

The action was met by annoyance from the tournament organiser, who acted quickly to remove them from the game.

The video also showed a female being escorted out of the building. Another man, who also entered play, was also taken away by police officers.

Protest group RedCardGlasgow, also claims that the competition was delayed for over two hours due to the demonstration.

Police Scotland has since confirmed the two arrests.

A spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance at a pre-planned demonstration on Summerhill Road in Aberdeen.

“Two people have been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”

Pro-Palestine protesters arrested in Aberdeen

The World Bowls organisation has faced repeated calls to withdraw its invitation to Markus due to the ongoing conflict.

Action Network, a group which helps to organise “progressive protests” urged the Scottish Government to intervene to stop the tournament.

Meanwhile, Greens MSP Maggie Chapman for North East Scotland was also present at the protest.

She said: “The police response today has been totally disproportionate. Protest is not a crime, but genocide is and we all have a responsibility to stand against it.”

World Bowls CEO, Neil Dalrymple, said: “We respect the right for people to protest whilst we hope that they will respect the right for World Bowls to stage this competition without disruption inside the venue.”