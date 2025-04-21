WATCH: ‘Yes sir, I can boogie’ singers plan trip to Elgin Cathedral while N-Trance say a ‘piece of their heart’ is in Elgin after MacMoray performance

N-Trance and Baccara have both spoken about their “brilliant” time staying in Elgin and performing at MacMoray.

The groups took to the stage in Elgin’s Cooper Park on Sunday as thousands danced along to their music.

N-Trance members Tricia McTeague, Jay McCurdy and DJ Junior K told the Press and Journal they would come back to MacMoray “in a heartbeat”.

The British music group added that a “piece of their heart” was now in Elgin.

Meanwhile, Baccara duo Cristina Sevilla and Helen De Quiroga spoke about how they would “love” to visit Elgin Cathedral.

The pair, who sing ‘Yes sir, I can boogie’, also spoke about their stay at the Laichmoray Hotel and the “fantastic” food.

When we asked N-Trance about the crowd at MacMoray, Jay told us: “They were absolutely sensational.

“It was unbelievable. Just brilliant.”

Tricia added: “It really did feel like that. The energy was pouring at us.

“We’re always a bit over-excited, but when the crowd’s like that it goes up to the next level.”

The trio said that since they only flew in on the day and would be shortly leaving, they “unfortunately” didn’t have time to explore Moray.

But they’d love to be back. And thankfully for fans the festival may be what brings them to Moray once again.

‘I feel like a piece of my heart is in Elgin’

At the end of the Sunday, festival organiser Andy MacDonald announced that MacMoray will continue.

N-Trance had been shocked to hear it could have been the final MacMoray.

“This is one of the best organised events,” Tricia said.

“Everyone has been super nice and super friendly.

“I hope it continues because this is amazing and we feel very welcomed.”

When asked if they would return to the festival in the future, Jay said: “Of course! In a heartbeat.

“I feel like a piece of my heart is now here in Elgin.”

Baccara hope to visit ‘beautiful’ Elgin Cathedral

Baccara, with a current line-up of Cristina Sevilla and Helen De Quiroga, stayed at the Laichmoray Hotel in Elgin.

Cristina said they sadly did not have much time to visit Elgin.

But Helen added: “We would like to visit the wonderful cathedral you have here. Very famous.

“I saw a little bit on the internet. It’s really wonderful.”

Cristina said that they would like to stay in the area longer, but it was “not possible” due to their schedule.

The pair spoke positively about the food and drink at the Laichmoray Hotel.

Helen shared that she had haddock, which was “fantastic”.

Whiskey tasting at the Laichmoray Hotel

Meanwhile, Cristina said: “I tried a shot of whisky. Here of course, in Scotland, it’s famous.

“The name of the whiskey I don’t remember, but now we know the story of Dalmore. It’s a long story about King Alexander III.”

The pair said their time performing at MacMoray was “amazing” and that they hope to return.

Cristina added: “We would like to come back.”

