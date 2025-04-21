WATCH: ‘Yes sir, I can boogie’ singers plan trip to Elgin Cathedral while N-Trance say a ‘piece of their heart’ is in Elgin after MacMoray performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

WATCH: ‘Yes sir, I can boogie’ singers plan trip to Elgin Cathedral while N-Trance say a ‘piece of their heart’ is in Elgin after MacMoray performance

Baccara also spoke about their stay at the Laichmoray Hotel and the "fantastic" food.

By Ena Saracevic

N-Trance and Baccara have both spoken about their “brilliant” time staying in Elgin and performing at MacMoray.

The groups took to the stage in Elgin’s Cooper Park on Sunday as thousands danced along to their music.

N-Trance members Tricia McTeague, Jay McCurdy and DJ Junior K told the Press and Journal they would come back to MacMoray “in a heartbeat”.

The British music group added that a “piece of their heart” was now in Elgin.

Meanwhile, Baccara duo Cristina Sevilla and Helen De Quiroga spoke about how they would “love” to visit Elgin Cathedral.

The pair, who sing ‘Yes sir, I can boogie’, also spoke about their stay at the Laichmoray Hotel and the “fantastic” food.

Tricia McTeague from N-Trance. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

When we asked N-Trance about the crowd at MacMoray, Jay told us: “They were absolutely sensational.

“It was unbelievable. Just brilliant.”

Tricia added: “It really did feel like that. The energy was pouring at us.

“We’re always a bit over-excited, but when the crowd’s like that it goes up to the next level.”

The trio said that since they only flew in on the day and would be shortly leaving, they “unfortunately” didn’t have time to explore Moray.

But they’d love to be back. And thankfully for fans the festival may be what brings them to Moray once again.

‘I feel like a piece of my heart is in Elgin’

At the end of the Sunday, festival organiser Andy MacDonald announced that MacMoray will continue.

N-Trance had been shocked to hear it could have been the final MacMoray.

“This is one of the best organised events,” Tricia said.

“Everyone has been super nice and super friendly.

“I hope it continues because this is amazing and we feel very welcomed.”

Jay from N-Trance said they hope to return to MacMoray in the future. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

When asked if they would return to the festival in the future, Jay said: “Of course! In a heartbeat.

“I feel like a piece of my heart is now here in Elgin.”

Baccara hope to visit ‘beautiful’ Elgin Cathedral

Baccara, with a current line-up of Cristina Sevilla and Helen De Quiroga, stayed at the Laichmoray Hotel in Elgin.

Cristina said they sadly did not have much time to visit Elgin.

But Helen added: “We would like to visit the wonderful cathedral you have here. Very famous.

“I saw a little bit on the internet. It’s really wonderful.”

The ‘Yes sir, I can boogie’ duo rocked the stage on Sunday. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

Cristina said that they would like to stay in the area longer, but it was “not possible” due to their schedule.

The pair spoke positively about the food and drink at the Laichmoray Hotel.

Helen shared that she had haddock, which was “fantastic”.

Whiskey tasting at the Laichmoray Hotel

Meanwhile, Cristina said: “I tried a shot of whisky. Here of course, in Scotland, it’s famous.

“The name of the whiskey I don’t remember, but now we know the story of Dalmore. It’s a long story about King Alexander III.”

The pair said their time performing at MacMoray was “amazing” and that they hope to return.

Cristina added: “We would like to come back.”

Read more from MacMoray 2025

Conversation