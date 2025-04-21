Here’s where you can see William and Kate as they celebrate anniversary on Mull

The Prince and Princess of Wales will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary with a royal visit to the Isle of Mull, where they will highlight the strength and spirit of rural communities.

William and Kate will travel to the island, off Scotland’s west coast, for a two-day visit, meeting craftspeople, farmers and residents.

Prince William has a historic connection to Mull, as it was part of the lands once ruled by the Lord of the Isles — one of several Scottish titles he inherited when King Charles ascended the throne.

Where can I see Prince and Princess of Wales?

Tobermory

The royal visit will begin on Tuesday April 29 in the colourful harbour town of Tobermory.

The couple will visit a hall that serves as a community hub and tour the Tobermory producers’ market, meeting some of Mull’s makers and creators and sampling local produce.

It is likely the couple will be visiting Aros Hall, a cornerstone of the community where activities take place for all ages.

The hall is also the focal point of Mull’s provincial Gaelic mod and is located on the town’s Main Street, near the beach and harbour.

During their visit, The Royal Foundation will announce a new partnership to support and develop two community spaces across Mull — part of a project to ensure residents can continue to meet and take part in local activities.

Is Croft Three preparing for a visit from William and Kate?

Later the same day, the couple will have a croft visit with local dining.

Due to the rural nature of Mull, options for dining are often spectacular and always scenic.

It is thought the couple may visit Croft Three, near Ballygown.

The croft is a 50-acre site that farms Hebridean sheep and uses its own garden produce in the menu.

Local residents Jeanette Lynn and husband Jack have been operating Croft Three since 2014 as a 16-seat facility in the township of Fanmore, near Ballygown, which lies three miles west of Ulva Ferry and 15 miles south of Tobermory.

While remote, the location is symbolic of the couple’s commitment to supporting every corner of the UK.

Ardura Community Forest

On Wednesday April 30, the couple will meet countryside rangers from the Mull and Iona Ranger Service at Ardura Community Forest.

They will join a school group for outdoor learning and meet Ardura Acorns, an early years playgroup focused on nature trails, den-building and animal tracking.

The forest is under community ownership and managed by Mull and Iona Community Trust.

The visit aims to highlight the importance of protecting and promoting the natural environment.

Frances Shand Kydd

Prince William’s grandmother is buried in Pennyfuir Cemetery in Oban.

Frances Shand Kydd was a well-known figure in the area and a strong supporter of the island of Iona, off the coast of Mull. where she helped establish the Roman Catholic House of Prayer.

William and Harry spent childhood holidays with their mother, Princess Diana, and their grandmother on the nearby Isle of Seil.

The royal family have longstanding ties to the west coast, often enjoying summer holidays aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia in the surrounding waters.

