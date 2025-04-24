Trapped by Raac: The P&J launches campaign to support Aberdeen homeowners affected by concrete crisis

For the last 12 months, hundreds of Aberdeen families have been at the very heart of the unfolding Raac crisis in our nation.

For a year, we’ve reported how the discovery of this cheap and potentially dangerous concrete in local authority-built housing stock has plunged residents of Torry into chaos and uncertainty.

From an army veteran fearing homelessness, to the impact demolition plans have had on a once tight-knit community, we’ve given a voice to those in desperate need.

More action is required – and you can help

Today, we’re taking this a step further.

We’re launching a new Press and Journal campaign to help those Trapped by Raac – and we need your help to make it a success.

As this nightmare situation now envelopes families in Dundee and Stirling, we’re joining forces with our sister publication The Courier to call for more support for homeowners.

In Aberdeen, the situation is critical for those living in 138 private homes.

While 366 Raac-riddled council houses are now largely empty, those who have bought their homes – often directly from Aberdeen City Council – are between Raac and a hard place.

They can either sell their homes back to the council – for offers as low as £50,000 less than their pre-Raac prices, meaning certain bankruptcy for some. Or, wait it out in a community being torn apart around them, in the hope support will come.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express wants to help these families.

Together we can bring plight of Aberdonians to government

Every one of the 138 private properties is more than just a number.

Each one represents a family and a household.

Many have children, and worry where they’ll end up, and how they’ll support them if they lose the value of their homes.

Some have lived there for generations and leaving will mean painfully saying goodbye to memories and milestones.

Others, new to the area, have seen their recent purchases entrap them in financial insecurity.

Scores have reported worsening mental and physical health as the months have ticked by.

For too many, they’ll be losing the inheritances they worked hard to create for their families.

But every single one deserves our help.

So today we are calling for action.

Urgent call for petition signatures

There needs to be a joined-up approach to this issue between local authorities, the Scottish Government and the UK Government.

Otherwise, nothing will be done.

Through our campaign, we will keep raising awareness of the issue and be a voice for those affected.

You can read our timline of how this crisis has unfolded, here.

Though housing is handled by the Scottish Government, these houses were built before the devolved administration was formed, meaning all levels of government need to come together to tackle this issue.

We are asking for your help by signing this petition to the UK Government.

It will give homeowners a voice at Westminster – and outlines what national and local campaign groups need to feel safe in their homes.

10,000 signatures are required by June 17, just two months from now.

Aberdeen families need us to act now

To those in all levels of power, this is not the time to be finger-pointing or passing the buck. We know those in current administrations are not the ones who commissioned these homes. But you are the ones who can act now with compassion.

We need urgent government action to support affected homeowners.

Clear and transparent communication on the scale of the issue.

And fair compensation and solutions for those trapped in unsellable homes.

We need your support today to resolve this burgeoning crisis, before it becomes a national scandal.

Sign the petition here.