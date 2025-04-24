Trapped by Raac: The P&J launches campaign to support Aberdeen homeowners affected by concrete crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trapped by Raac: The P&J launches campaign to support Aberdeen homeowners affected by concrete crisis

Beleaguered Balnagask residents need your help to bring their plight to all levels of government. Lindsay Bruce
Lindsay Bruce
Raac limbo has taken its toll on mum and daughter Pam and Pauline Milne. Pictures by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Raac limbo has taken its toll on mum and daughter Pam and Pauline Milne. Pictures by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

For the last 12 months, hundreds of Aberdeen families have been at the very heart of the unfolding Raac crisis in our nation.

For a year, we’ve reported how the discovery of this cheap and potentially dangerous concrete in local authority-built housing stock has plunged residents of Torry into chaos and uncertainty.

From an army veteran fearing homelessness, to the impact demolition plans have had on a once tight-knit community, we’ve given a voice to those in desperate need.

More action is required – and you can help

Today, we’re taking this a step further.

We’re launching a new Press and Journal campaign to help those Trapped by Raac – and we need your help to make it a success.

As this nightmare situation now envelopes families in Dundee and Stirling, we’re joining forces with our sister publication The Courier to call for more support for homeowners.

TRapped by Raac: Torry resident Janice Mackie at her garden gate in Torry, Aberdeen.
Janice Mackie represents one of over 100 private owner households trapped by Raac. Picture by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

In Aberdeen, the situation is critical for those living in 138 private homes.

While 366 Raac-riddled council houses are now largely empty, those who have bought their homes – often directly from Aberdeen City Council – are between Raac and a hard place.

They can either sell their homes back to the council – for offers as low as £50,000 less than their pre-Raac prices, meaning certain bankruptcy for some. Or, wait it out in a community being torn apart around them, in the hope support will come.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express wants to help these families.

Together we can bring plight of Aberdonians to government

Every one of the 138 private properties is more than just a number.

Each one represents a family and a household.

Many have children, and worry where they’ll end up, and how they’ll support them if they lose the value of their homes.

Trapped by Raac: Torry family Stephen and Heather Mitchell with son Brendan of Downie's Brae Torry. Picture by Lindsay Bruce / DC Thomson.
Stephen and Heather Mitchell with son Brendan of Downie’s Brae Torry. Picture by Lindsay Bruce / DC Thomson.

Some have lived there for generations and leaving will mean painfully saying goodbye to memories and milestones.

Others, new to the area, have seen their recent purchases entrap them in financial insecurity.

Scores have reported worsening mental and physical health as the months have ticked by.

TRapped by Raac: Torry residents George and Sheila McDonald of Pentland Crescent.
Speaking from their Torry home, George and Sheila McDonald. Picture by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

For too many, they’ll be losing the inheritances they worked hard to create for their families.

But every single one deserves our help.

So today we are calling for action.

Urgent call for petition signatures

There needs to be a joined-up approach to this issue between local authorities, the Scottish Government and the UK Government.

Otherwise, nothing will be done.

Through our campaign, we will keep raising awareness of the issue and be a voice for those affected.

You can read our timline of how this crisis has unfolded, here. 

Though housing is handled by the Scottish Government, these houses were built before the devolved administration was formed, meaning all levels of government need to come together to tackle this issue.

We are asking for your help by signing this petition to the UK Government.

It will give homeowners a voice at Westminster – and outlines what national and local campaign groups need to feel safe in their homes.

10,000 signatures are required by June 17, just two months from now.

Aberdeen families need us to act now

To those in all levels of power, this is not the time to be finger-pointing or passing the buck. We know those in current administrations are not the ones who commissioned these homes. But you are the ones who can act now with compassion.

We need urgent government action to support affected homeowners.
Clear and transparent communication on the scale of the issue.
And fair compensation and solutions for those trapped in unsellable homes.

Trapped by Raac: Torry resident Carol Lawrie at home with her border doodle Skye.
Carol Laurie with her dog Skye, in her Balnagask home earmarked for demolition. Picture by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

We need your support today to resolve this burgeoning crisis, before it becomes a national scandal.

Sign the petition here.

