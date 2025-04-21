Aberdeenshire sheltered housing resident has ‘tyres slashed’ days after receiving shock news over closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Aberdeenshire sheltered housing resident has ‘tyres slashed’ days after receiving shock news over closures

78-year-old Douglas Gill said he was "so fed up" after seeing the latest damage.

By Graham Fleming
Douglas Gill has been left "fed up" after the vandalism compounded a difficult month. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Douglas Gill has been left "fed up" after the vandalism compounded a difficult month. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A bewildered sheltered housing resident in Aberdeenshire had his car tyres ‘slashed’ only days after being told he could be turfed from his home.

Douglas Gill, a resident at Renouard Court in St Fergus, has been left “fed up” after his vehicle was targeted in a night-time attack.

He was one of two residents to have their cars vandalised on the evening of April 9 and was forced to fork out over £220 on new tyres.

Police officers are currently looking into the incident and inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

The vandals struck at Renouard Court, St Fergus. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Douglas found himself in sheltered housing after problems with his heart and his legs.

To say it hasn’t been the best few weeks for the 78-year-old would be an understatement.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said: “It’s not really what we need just now.

“I’ve just had to pay out a £220 repair bill for two new tyres.

“We were just so fed up when we saw it and sadly it’s not the first time this has happened to people in our block.

“Hopefully the police can find whoever has done it.”

Attack comes days after shock housing news

Police said they had received reports of two vehicles being vandalised at Renouard Court in St Fergus on Wednesday April 9.

A spokesperson said: “Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

The attack came just days after residents at Renouard Court were shocked to be told they could be turfed from their Aberdeenshire homes as part of council cost-cutting measures.

Residents Douglas Gill, William Stewart and Don Keith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire Council is currently undertaking a review into the “financial viability” of sheltered housing facilities across the region.

Officials visited Renouard Court earlier this month for a “presentation” that left many residents “lost for words” and in tears.

Further meetings have since taken place and residents of other sheltered housing sites are waiting to hear if their homes are under threat.

Speaking to us earlier this month, Douglas told us: “We thought people were trying to wind us up, saying they’re going to close the housing block.

“I realised, when we saw all these people in floods of tears, that they have no idea what to do next.

“They were so upset they could not speak.”

Aberdeenshire Council stress sheltered housing closures ‘not final’

Aberdeenshire Council have stressed that closures of an sheltered housing blocks are not final.

Their head of housing and building standards, Ally Macleod, said: “Our conversations about the future provision of sheltered housing services across Aberdeenshire are continuing with tenants, staff and communities.

“This has been a comprehensive review of all aspects of service delivery.

“We will be considering all of the feedback gathered and present a report to councillors to discuss in due course.”

He added: “Should a decision be made to close any sheltered housing schemes, the timing will be determined by the needs of tenants, on an individual basis, and would be phased over a number of years.”

Conversation