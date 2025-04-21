Aberdeenshire sheltered housing resident has ‘tyres slashed’ days after receiving shock news over closures

A bewildered sheltered housing resident in Aberdeenshire had his car tyres ‘slashed’ only days after being told he could be turfed from his home.

Douglas Gill, a resident at Renouard Court in St Fergus, has been left “fed up” after his vehicle was targeted in a night-time attack.

He was one of two residents to have their cars vandalised on the evening of April 9 and was forced to fork out over £220 on new tyres.

Police officers are currently looking into the incident and inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

Douglas found himself in sheltered housing after problems with his heart and his legs.

To say it hasn’t been the best few weeks for the 78-year-old would be an understatement.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said: “It’s not really what we need just now.

“I’ve just had to pay out a £220 repair bill for two new tyres.

“We were just so fed up when we saw it and sadly it’s not the first time this has happened to people in our block.

“Hopefully the police can find whoever has done it.”

Attack comes days after shock housing news

Police said they had received reports of two vehicles being vandalised at Renouard Court in St Fergus on Wednesday April 9.

A spokesperson said: “Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

The attack came just days after residents at Renouard Court were shocked to be told they could be turfed from their Aberdeenshire homes as part of council cost-cutting measures.

Aberdeenshire Council is currently undertaking a review into the “financial viability” of sheltered housing facilities across the region.

Officials visited Renouard Court earlier this month for a “presentation” that left many residents “lost for words” and in tears.

Further meetings have since taken place and residents of other sheltered housing sites are waiting to hear if their homes are under threat.

Speaking to us earlier this month, Douglas told us: “We thought people were trying to wind us up, saying they’re going to close the housing block.

“I realised, when we saw all these people in floods of tears, that they have no idea what to do next.

“They were so upset they could not speak.”

Aberdeenshire Council stress sheltered housing closures ‘not final’

Aberdeenshire Council have stressed that closures of an sheltered housing blocks are not final.

Their head of housing and building standards, Ally Macleod, said: “Our conversations about the future provision of sheltered housing services across Aberdeenshire are continuing with tenants, staff and communities.

“This has been a comprehensive review of all aspects of service delivery.

“We will be considering all of the feedback gathered and present a report to councillors to discuss in due course.”

He added: “Should a decision be made to close any sheltered housing schemes, the timing will be determined by the needs of tenants, on an individual basis, and would be phased over a number of years.”