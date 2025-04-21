Police say missing man may have travelled to Aberdeen

Police have appealed for help to trace a missing man who they believe may have travelled to Aberdeen.

Iain McMillan, 53, has been reported missing from East Kilbride, having last contacted family on April 15.

He has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

Police say it is possible he may have travelled to the Aberdeen area.

Iain is described as white and of medium build, with dark receding hair.

A statement from Police Scotland reads: “We are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace Iain McMillan, who has been reported missing from East Kilbride.

“Anyone who may have seen Iain since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2101 of April 18”