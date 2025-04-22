Shocking moment lamb is snatched by sea eagle in Lochaber as crofters say birds are out of control

Shocking pictures show a sea eagle snatching a live lamb in Lochaber.

Caitrìona Anna NicDhòmhnaill, who farms on the Ardgour peninsula near the Corran Ferry, said white-tailed sea eagles have been targeting her lambs almost daily.

The moment was caught on camera by her friend Karen Sampson on Easter Sunday at 7am.

It shows the eagle flying off with the lamb clutched in its talons.

Ms NicDhòmhnaill told The Press and Journal: “The sea eagle has been coming over every morning at the same time.

“At this rate, there won’t be a lamb left.

“This lamb was taken alive, leaving the mother distraught.

“It was heartbreaking to see,” she said.

“This has been happening almost daily and we’ve never been able to get a picture before,” Ms NicDhòmhnaill added.

“I know lots of locals and others further afield who are suffering huge losses.

“Crofters have reached the point of giving up – the heartbreak and mental stress are too much.”

Sea eagles ‘taking crofters’ livelihoods’ as lambs targeted almost daily

She said she supported the initial reintroduction of sea eagles but now believes the situation is out of control.

“They couldn’t have foreseen how this would play out – dozens of eagles fighting for food, taking our livelihood.

“It’s sickening. One thing I do know is it cannot continue as it is.”

White-tailed sea eagles were reintroduced to Scotland in 1975 after becoming extinct in the early 20th century.

Since then, their population has steadily grown, and they now number around 150 breeding pairs, with concentrations in the Inner and Outer Hebrides, the west coast and parts of the Highlands.

While the species is protected and admired by birdwatchers, their increasing presence has brought them into conflict with livestock farmers.

Reintroduction of sea eagles is ‘no longer about conservation – it’s about survival’

Lambs are particularly vulnerable during the spring, when eagles are also feeding their young.

For Ms NicDhòmhnaill and others, the stress continues.

“We love our land and our animals,” she said. “But the balance is off. It’s no longer about conservation – it’s about survival.”

In response, the Scottish Government has extended its Sea Eagle Management Scheme (SEMS), increasing funding to £970,000 for 2025-26.

The scheme offers payments to crofters and farmers for measures such as increased shepherding, eagle deterrents and indoor lambing during vulnerable periods.

NatureScot, which runs the scheme, said 184 landholdings were enrolled in 2023, up from 102 in 2020.

The standard payment has risen from £1,500 to £1,800, and the cap on enhanced support has doubled to £10,000.

Environment minister Gillian Martin said: “We recognise the challenges sea eagle predation can cause, and this funding is about ensuring practical support for those affected.”

