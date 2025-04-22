Shocking moment lamb is snatched by sea eagle in Lochaber as crofters say birds are out of control

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Shocking moment lamb is snatched by sea eagle in Lochaber as crofters say birds are out of control

Caitrìona Anna NicDhòmhnaill fears 'there won't be a lamb left'.

Caitrìona Anna NicDhòmhnaill from the Ardgour peninsula says sea eagles are snatched most days.
Image: Karen Sampson.
By Louise Glen

Shocking pictures show a sea eagle snatching a live lamb in Lochaber.

Caitrìona Anna NicDhòmhnaill, who farms on the Ardgour peninsula near the Corran Ferry, said white-tailed sea eagles have been targeting her lambs almost daily.

The moment was caught on camera by her friend Karen Sampson on Easter Sunday at 7am.

It shows the eagle flying off with the lamb clutched in its talons.

Lamb snatched from Lochaber croft by sea eagle.
Sea eagles have been taking lambs from crofters. Image: Karen Sampson.

Ms NicDhòmhnaill told The Press and Journal: “The sea eagle has been coming over every morning at the same time.

“At this rate, there won’t be a lamb left.

“This lamb was taken alive, leaving the mother distraught.

“It was heartbreaking to see,” she said.

“This has been happening almost daily and we’ve never been able to get a picture before,” Ms NicDhòmhnaill added.

“I know lots of locals and others further afield who are suffering huge losses.

“Crofters have reached the point of giving up – the heartbreak and mental stress are too much.”

Sea eagles ‘taking crofters’ livelihoods’ as lambs targeted almost daily

She said she supported the initial reintroduction of sea eagles but now believes the situation is out of control.

“They couldn’t have foreseen how this would play out – dozens of eagles fighting for food, taking our livelihood.

“It’s sickening. One thing I do know is it cannot continue as it is.”

White-tailed sea eagles were reintroduced to Scotland in 1975 after becoming extinct in the early 20th century.

Since then, their population has steadily grown, and they now number around 150 breeding pairs, with concentrations in the Inner and Outer Hebrides, the west coast and parts of the Highlands.

While the species is protected and admired by birdwatchers, their increasing presence has brought them into conflict with livestock farmers.

Reintroduction of sea eagles is ‘no longer about conservation – it’s about survival’

Lambs are particularly vulnerable during the spring, when eagles are also feeding their young.

For Ms NicDhòmhnaill and others, the stress continues.

“We love our land and our animals,” she said. “But the balance is off. It’s no longer about conservation – it’s about survival.”

In response, the Scottish Government has extended its Sea Eagle Management Scheme (SEMS), increasing funding to £970,000 for 2025-26.

The scheme offers payments to crofters and farmers for measures such as increased shepherding, eagle deterrents and indoor lambing during vulnerable periods.

NatureScot, which runs the scheme, said 184 landholdings were enrolled in 2023, up from 102 in 2020.

The standard payment has risen from £1,500 to £1,800, and the cap on enhanced support has doubled to £10,000.

Environment minister Gillian Martin said: “We recognise the challenges sea eagle predation can cause, and this funding is about ensuring practical support for those affected.”

