Sports presenter enjoys Easter golf getaway at Aberdeenshire hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Sports presenter enjoys Easter golf getaway at Aberdeenshire hotel

Josh Denzel, who is also a Red Bull Racing ambassador, touched down at Aberdeen Airport yesterday.

By Graham Fleming
Josh "dined in luxury" while on his Easter getaway to Aberdeenshire. Image: Meldrum House Country Hotel
Josh "dined in luxury" while on his Easter getaway to Aberdeenshire. Image: Meldrum House Country Hotel

Sports presenter Josh Denzel was spotted enjoying a golfing break in Oldmeldrum over the Easter weekend.

The Red Bull Racing ambassador, who first shot to fame on season four of Love Island, was pictured at Meldrum House Country Hotel on Saturday.

The star was given a warm welcome by the four-star luxury hotel’s staff.

Josh “dined in luxury” during his stay. Image: Meldrum House Country Hotel

Posting on his Instagram story, he was presented with a custom message in icing saying “welcome to Meldrum House,” plus a postcard of the hotel, Titleist golf balls and a marker.

He was also pictured at the front of the picturesque location, before heading inside to dine in luxury in one of the hotel’s outdoor “dining domes.”

He later enjoyed a round at Knights Golf Course, which is one of the top 100 in Scotland.

The red carpet was rolled out. Image: Meldrum House Country Hotel
He went out for a round of golf at the on-site course. Image: Josh Denzel via Instagram

An online post on the hotel’s social media channel read: “We were delighted to have Josh Denzel staying with us over the Easter weekend.

“A sports presenter, racing ambassador for Red Bull and famous originally for being a contestant on Love Island, Josh arrived yesterday with a group of friends to play golf.

“He dined in one of our luxury dining domes last night and is heading out on our Knights Golf course this afternoon as he loves to play.

“Great to see you Josh – enjoy your round of golf.”

Who is Josh Denzel?

Josh Denzel, 33, is best known for appearing on Love Island.

He came in third place with Georgia Steel on the popular reality TV show in 2018.

The couple split up shortly after, and he is now engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Ruby Wong.

Sports presenter and former Love Island contestant Josh Denzel.
Josh Denzel found fame on Love Island. Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock for Sport Industry Awards

Josh has since turned to sports presenting and started presenting videos for LadBible and SportBible.

He’s now part of the England FA’s in-house media team, plus is an ambassador for Red Bull Racing and appears on TNT and Sky Sports to comment on live football.

Conversation