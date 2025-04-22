Sports presenter enjoys Easter golf getaway at Aberdeenshire hotel

Sports presenter Josh Denzel was spotted enjoying a golfing break in Oldmeldrum over the Easter weekend.

The Red Bull Racing ambassador, who first shot to fame on season four of Love Island, was pictured at Meldrum House Country Hotel on Saturday.

The star was given a warm welcome by the four-star luxury hotel’s staff.

Posting on his Instagram story, he was presented with a custom message in icing saying “welcome to Meldrum House,” plus a postcard of the hotel, Titleist golf balls and a marker.

He was also pictured at the front of the picturesque location, before heading inside to dine in luxury in one of the hotel’s outdoor “dining domes.”

He later enjoyed a round at Knights Golf Course, which is one of the top 100 in Scotland.

An online post on the hotel’s social media channel read: “We were delighted to have Josh Denzel staying with us over the Easter weekend.

“A sports presenter, racing ambassador for Red Bull and famous originally for being a contestant on Love Island, Josh arrived yesterday with a group of friends to play golf.

“He dined in one of our luxury dining domes last night and is heading out on our Knights Golf course this afternoon as he loves to play.

“Great to see you Josh – enjoy your round of golf.”

Who is Josh Denzel?

Josh Denzel, 33, is best known for appearing on Love Island.

He came in third place with Georgia Steel on the popular reality TV show in 2018.

The couple split up shortly after, and he is now engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Ruby Wong.

Josh has since turned to sports presenting and started presenting videos for LadBible and SportBible.

He’s now part of the England FA’s in-house media team, plus is an ambassador for Red Bull Racing and appears on TNT and Sky Sports to comment on live football.