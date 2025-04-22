Aberdeen drivers complain of long tailbacks due to Scottish Water works

Works being carried out to repair a manhole are causing disruption for Aberdeen drivers.

Traffic is down to a single file on King Street heading southbound from the Seaton roundabout.

Motorists approaching the roundabout from all directions were at a standstill this morning.

Those travelling into the city centre reported delays of more than 10 minutes in the King Street area.

One Aberdeen driver said: “It’s causing more disruption on top of last week’s roadworks, the same area is blocked again.

“There are bottlenecks all the way up to the roundabout.”

The latest works on the busy road are being carried out by Scottish Water.

They started at 9am on Monday and are expected to finish by 6am tomorrow.

Temporary traffic lights are also in place so pedestrians can cross the road.

Motorists have been facing continuous disruption in the area due to ongoing roadworks.

On April, King Street was blocked from the Seaton roundabout to Seaton Drive for “maintenance works”.

A diversion was in place via St Machar Drive, Tillydrone Avenue, Gordons Mills Road, The Parkway and Ellon Road

It was scheduled to be completed by 5pm on April 25.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Scottish Water is carrying out urgent repairs to a manhole on King Street.

“We appreciate the traffic management will cause some disruption for road users and pedestrians and thank them for their patience and understanding while we carry out this essential work.”