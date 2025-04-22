Aberdeen drivers complain of long tailbacks due to Scottish Water works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen drivers complain of long tailbacks due to Scottish Water works

Traffic is down to single file near St Machar roundabout.

By Ellie Milne
Traffic signs on King Street
Signs announcing roadworks on on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.

Works being carried out to repair a manhole are causing disruption for Aberdeen drivers.

Traffic is down to a single file on King Street heading southbound from the Seaton roundabout.

Motorists approaching the roundabout from all directions were at a standstill this morning.

Those travelling into the city centre reported delays of more than 10 minutes in the King Street area.

One Aberdeen driver said: “It’s causing more disruption on top of last week’s roadworks, the same area is blocked again.

“There are bottlenecks all the way up to the roundabout.”

The latest works on the busy road are being carried out by Scottish Water.

They started at 9am on Monday and are expected to finish by 6am tomorrow.

Temporary traffic lights are also in place so pedestrians can cross the road.

Motorists have been facing continuous disruption in the area due to ongoing roadworks.

On April, King Street was blocked from the Seaton roundabout to Seaton Drive for “maintenance works”.

A diversion was in place via St Machar Drive, Tillydrone Avenue, Gordons Mills Road, The Parkway and Ellon Road

It was scheduled to be completed by 5pm on April 25.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Scottish Water is carrying out urgent repairs to a manhole on King Street.

“We appreciate the traffic management will cause some disruption for road users and pedestrians and thank them for their patience and understanding while we carry out this essential work.”

Conversation