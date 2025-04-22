Two men arrested as man taken to hospital after Bridge of Don disturbance

Two men were arrested after an incident in Bridge of Don resulted in a 43-year-old being taken to hospital.

The pair, aged 18 and 52, were arrested in connection with the “disturbance” that took place at a premises in Jesmond Grange on April 13.

It happened at around 3pm, and one casualty was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The two men are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said “At 3.05pm on Sunday, April 13, we received a report of a disturbance at a premises in Jesmond Grange, Bridge of Don.

“Emergency services attended and a 43-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Two men, aged 52 and 18, were arrested in connection and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.”