Carbsidale Castle back on the market after community council row

Owner Samantha Kane says she has put the castle up for sale due to the "discrimination" she has suffered.

By Mike Merritt
Samantha Kane in Carbisdale Castle
Samantha Kane took the name Lady Carbisdale after buying the castle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A Highland castle has been put on the market again after its owner dramatically halted its transfer to a community interest company.

Samantha Kane, who styles herself Lady Carbisdale, had pledged to make the transfer, saying it would benefit local residents.

Her plans have, however, changed due to a row with Ardgay and District Community Council (A&DCC), of which she is a member.

An extraordinary general meeting will be held to dissolve the body following claims Ms Kane was disruptive.

A spokesperson said continuing A&DCC in its current form was “untenable” following six months of “very difficult operating conditions”.

But Ms Kane has hit back.

She was due to sign over the castle to a community interest company on Friday.

Carbisdale Castle
Carbisdale Castle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“I have now halted that and decided to put the castle back on the market as a direct result of the discrimination I have suffered,” she said.

“Obviously the big loser is the community but the hatred and discrimination I have endured is too much.

“One option now could be to have shared ownership, with a boutique hotel using 14 of the rooms involved.

“I was close to selling the castle last time and a hotel group were among the interested parties.”

Lady Carbisdale puts castle up for sale once again

Lady Carbisdale said she is going to launch a judicial review of the community council’s decision to hold an EGM “with the sole purpose” of outing her.

She added: “This is fundamentally an attack on my female identity and not receiving the respect of a woman of my age.

“The allegations are seriously offensive in nature and will have a direct effect on my private life.

“Allegations about my alleged behaviour are entirely untrue – totally false.

“If anything it is the other way around and I have evidence to support that.

“I am considering claiming damages from the community council or individual members for the harm they have caused me.”

Lady Carbisdale.
Samantha Kane, or Lady Carbisdale, the owner of Carbisdale Castle. Image: Lady Carbisdale.

London barrister Ms Kane, 65, bought Carbisdale Castle in Sutherland for £1.2m in 2022.

She invested millions of pounds to renovate the dilapidated 20-bedroom estate, which had been left deserted for some years.

She recently withdrew it for sale – it had a £5m price tag – to pursue the community interest company project.

But she says transphobic abuse has made her rethink her plans again.

“I came here, really driven, with a vision of seeing the castle renovated and back to its former glory, really serving the community, and really being where it should be; one of the most iconic landmarks in Scotland,” added Ms Kane.

Motion passed to dissolve community council

The community council for Ardgay and District reformed in October after seven new members were elected, joining existing member Ms Kane.

Interior of Carbisdale Castle
Samantha Kane has invested millions to renovate the castle.

A motion to dissolve the council at a future EGM was passed during Thursday night’s meeting.

Campaigners hope to reform without Ms Kane.

The motion was proposed by vice-chairman Robert Sawyer and seconded by chairman Les Waugh, who has denied the council is transphobic.

All of the community representatives present, with the exception of Lady Carbisdale, backed the move.

Ms Kane said: “I have never seen so much hate directed at one person.

“This lynch mob have come up with every excuse to remove me from the council.

“But this is unlawful and I will challenge it.”

