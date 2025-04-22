First look at Wingstop as US chain opens Aberdeen restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at Wingstop as US chain opens Aberdeen restaurant

The Press and Journal exclusively visited the new restaurant ahead of its grand opening on April 28.

By Graham Fleming
Wingstop staff outside the Aberdeen Union Squarestore.
The Wingstop team are ready for the Aberdeen restaurant's opening. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Press and Journal was invited today to get an exclusive first look at Aberdeen’s upcoming Wingstop restaurant.

Staff at the new location invited us in to take a tour of the premises within the Union Square shopping centre.

With the restaurant to open at 11am on Monday April 28, excitement has been building among excitable fried chicken fans.

Store manager Ray Lukas, an Aberdeen resident, says he and his staff must be asked “up to 20 times a day” about their opening by passing customers.

They have also been fielding calls, ever since their phone was hooked-up to the network.

A Wingstop bag of food.
Wingstop opens April 28. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

We were given the opportunity to step inside a few days early to see what the new Wingstop will offer.

Inside, new staff members were being put through their paces as they train for opening day and a likely rush of customers keen to see what all the fuss is about.

Everything in the store is new, and has been fitted to a high standard, with the chain’s signature green furnishings.

The construction of the interior has been completed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Swanky electronic boards populate its walls offering a preview of what you will be tucking into once the doors are open – with tantalising pictures of wings and the various sauces.

Self service checkouts also line its walls, leading to the manned till where you will eventually order your food.

The Aberdeen restaurant is nearly ready to go. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

As for the food itself, look out for an upcoming Taste Test article, where P&J food and drink expert Joanna Bremner runs the rule over the restaurant’s extensive menu of chicken, dips and sauces.

Manager cannot wait for opening of first Aberdeen Wingstop

In the meantime, however, we sat down with manager Ray to ask what fans can expect.

He “said he “can’t wait” to get going in Union Square.

Ray, 37, said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to get going.

“I’m new to Wingstop myself. We have a great staff and we are all having fun during the training period – we are just looking forward to getting going.”

Wingstop manager Ray Lukas in front of the stores Aberdeen signage.
Ray Lukas is ‘buzzing to get going’. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“People have been coming in and asking when we are opening about 20 times a day.

“The phone has been ringing time and again as well.

“There has been huge interest.

“We are just hoping people will come in when we open on April 28.

“Then they can see for themselves what we are all about.”

Conversation