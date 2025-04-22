First look at Wingstop as US chain opens Aberdeen restaurant

The Press and Journal was invited today to get an exclusive first look at Aberdeen’s upcoming Wingstop restaurant.

Staff at the new location invited us in to take a tour of the premises within the Union Square shopping centre.

With the restaurant to open at 11am on Monday April 28, excitement has been building among excitable fried chicken fans.

Store manager Ray Lukas, an Aberdeen resident, says he and his staff must be asked “up to 20 times a day” about their opening by passing customers.

They have also been fielding calls, ever since their phone was hooked-up to the network.

We were given the opportunity to step inside a few days early to see what the new Wingstop will offer.

Inside, new staff members were being put through their paces as they train for opening day and a likely rush of customers keen to see what all the fuss is about.

Everything in the store is new, and has been fitted to a high standard, with the chain’s signature green furnishings.

Swanky electronic boards populate its walls offering a preview of what you will be tucking into once the doors are open – with tantalising pictures of wings and the various sauces.

Self service checkouts also line its walls, leading to the manned till where you will eventually order your food.

As for the food itself, look out for an upcoming Taste Test article, where P&J food and drink expert Joanna Bremner runs the rule over the restaurant’s extensive menu of chicken, dips and sauces.

Manager cannot wait for opening of first Aberdeen Wingstop

In the meantime, however, we sat down with manager Ray to ask what fans can expect.

He “said he “can’t wait” to get going in Union Square.

Ray, 37, said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to get going.

“I’m new to Wingstop myself. We have a great staff and we are all having fun during the training period – we are just looking forward to getting going.”

“People have been coming in and asking when we are opening about 20 times a day.

“The phone has been ringing time and again as well.

“There has been huge interest.

“We are just hoping people will come in when we open on April 28.

“Then they can see for themselves what we are all about.”