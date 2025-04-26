Teenager started as a part-time helper at Fraserburgh grocery store – now he’s the owner

At just 19 years old, Murray Catto said it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become the owner of Wholehearted, a grocery store in Fraserburgh.

It all started back in July 2021, when Murray was offered the chance to lend a hand at the High Street store by then owner Megan Scott.

She had started the business as a refillery in 2019 and was committed to helping customers reduce packaging waste.

Murray came onboard, and the duo had the brilliant idea to create meal kits filled with fresh produce to sell in the store.

They did so just as the Covid pandemic hit but, despite businesses struggling, Murray told The Press and Journal it was one of the busiest periods for Wholehearted.

This is because locals were looking for somewhere to visit just to get out of their homes, and a freshly made meal kit costing no more than £9 sounded too enticing.

After emerging from the pandemic, it became clear that the refillery concept was struggling as people once again turned to supermarkets.

And in January this year, Megan told Murray she would not be renewing the shop’s lease.

Murray is a businessowner at just 19 years old

He said: “After we came back from the new year, I could tell Megan was losing the love for the business.

“But she could see that I still had passion for it and was putting my all into it, so she asked me if I wanted to take over.

“It took a lot of thinking, but my family encouraged me to do it, saying it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — especially for someone my age.”

Murray has always been a hard worker. Since he was 14, he’s juggled multiple jobs — at one point working three at a time.

However, he maintains he is still a teenager and still wants to enjoy his final teen year going out and enjoying himself with friends.

He currently has two people working with him – Pamela and his former boss, Megan.

So what is Wholehearted’s favourite meal kit?

Murray says the store is busy most days, with hundreds of meal kits being prepared each week.

Wholehearted has built up a loyal following and residents buy up to five meal kits for each weekday.

One of their most popular kits is the Honey Sesame Chilli Chicken, which includes all fresh ingredients except the protein.

They even make the sauce from scratch at the store.

Each of the kits has just the right amount weighed out to help reduce leftovers.

“We are quite a niche business and so there isn’t a lot of competition around here.

“We have a lot of local produce from around the north-east, like eggs, potatoes, jams and spreads.

“The shop also has grab-and-go snacks.”

They have hot food including pies, as well as baked goods.

‘Family feel’ always at Wholehearted

Murray said the small team of three work so well together they are “basically family”.

That aspect of the business is what Murray believes drives its success.

“I think we give off a real community feel whenever people come into the store.

“I was brought up in Fraserburgh, so I know the people in the community.

“We care about our customers, so when they come in we know what they got up to at the weekend and can have that easy conversation.”

Murray officially took over the business earlier this month and was keen to renovate the front of the shop right from the start.

Luckily his supportive family — including his joiner dad — were on hand to help get the shop in order, as they aim to provide more than fresh produce and meal kits.

“I want the shop to be a place where people can come in and be excited to see what we have in stock — all from local suppliers.”

Since taking over Wholehearted, Murray has received a lot of positive feedback from the local community, who are glad to see the 19-year-old flourish into a businessman.