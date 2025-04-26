Teenager started as a part-time helper at Fraserburgh grocery store – now he’s the owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Teenager started as a part-time helper at Fraserburgh grocery store – now he’s the owner

Murray Catto has taken over Wholehearted, a grocery store with a difference providing customers with delicious meal kits and fresh produce.

Murray Catto, 19, is the owner of Wholehearted. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Murray Catto, 19, is the owner of Wholehearted. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed

At just 19 years old, Murray Catto said it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become the owner of Wholehearted, a grocery store in Fraserburgh.

It all started back in July 2021, when Murray was offered the chance to lend a hand at the High Street store by then owner Megan Scott.

She had started the business as a refillery in 2019 and was committed to helping customers reduce packaging waste.

Murray came onboard, and the duo had the brilliant idea to create meal kits filled with fresh produce to sell in the store.

They did so just as the Covid pandemic hit but, despite businesses struggling, Murray told The Press and Journal it was one of the busiest periods for Wholehearted.

Murray and his team pack numerous meal kits every day. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

This is because locals were looking for somewhere to visit just to get out of their homes, and a freshly made meal kit costing no more than £9 sounded too enticing.

After emerging from the pandemic, it became clear that the refillery concept was struggling as people once again turned to supermarkets.

And in January this year, Megan told Murray she would not be renewing the shop’s lease.

Murray is a businessowner at just 19 years old

He said: “After we came back from the new year, I could tell Megan was losing the love for the business.

“But she could see that I still had passion for it and was putting my all into it, so she asked me if I wanted to take over.

“It took a lot of thinking, but my family encouraged me to do it, saying it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — especially for someone my age.”

Murray has always been a hard worker. Since he was 14, he’s juggled multiple jobs — at one point working three at a time.

From L-R: Megan Scott, Murray Catto and Pamela McBride. Image: Supplied.

However, he maintains he is still a teenager and still wants to enjoy his final teen year going out and enjoying himself with friends.

He currently has two people working with him – Pamela and his former boss, Megan.

So what is Wholehearted’s favourite meal kit?

Murray says the store is busy most days, with hundreds of meal kits being prepared each week.

Wholehearted has built up a loyal following and residents buy up to five meal kits for each weekday.

One of their most popular kits is the Honey Sesame Chilli Chicken, which includes all fresh ingredients except the protein.

They even make the sauce from scratch at the store.

Murray Catto is just 19 years old but is already a business owner. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Each of the kits has just the right amount weighed out to help reduce leftovers.

“We are quite a niche business and so there isn’t a lot of competition around here.

“We have a lot of local produce from around the north-east, like eggs, potatoes, jams and spreads.

“The shop also has grab-and-go snacks.”

They have hot food including pies, as well as baked goods.

Pies are also available at Wholehearted. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘Family feel’ always at Wholehearted

Murray said the small team of three work so well together they are “basically family”.

That aspect of the business is what Murray believes drives its success.

“I think we give off a real community feel whenever people come into the store.

“I was brought up in Fraserburgh, so I know the people in the community.

“We care about our customers, so when they come in we know what they got up to at the weekend and can have that easy conversation.”

Murray officially took over the business earlier this month and was keen to renovate the front of the shop right from the start.

The meal kits are the big sellers at Wholehearted
The meal kits are the big sellers at Wholehearted. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Luckily his supportive family — including his joiner dad — were on hand to help get the shop in order, as they aim to provide more than fresh produce and meal kits.

“I want the shop to be a place where people can come in and be excited to see what we have in stock — all from local suppliers.”

Since taking over Wholehearted, Murray has received a lot of positive feedback from the local community, who are glad to see the 19-year-old flourish into a businessman.

Conversation