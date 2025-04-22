Teenager missing for three days may be in Aberdeen

Police are again appealing for help to find a missing teenager from Northampton who may now be in Aberdeen.

Mohammed, 16, has been missing since April 19 at 4.45pm.

When Mohammed was last seen, he was wearing black trousers, black Nike trainers, a black cap, and an ash-coloured jumper.

He is 5ft 8in, of slim build, and has black hair and a trimmed beard.

Northampton Police put out an appeal asking the public for information that could lead to Mohammed being found.

Police in the north-east have shared the social media post, alerting the public that Mohammed may have travelled to Aberdeen.

If you have seen Mohammed or have information about where he is, please call us on 999 quoting missing person reference MPN2/1113/25.