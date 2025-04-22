Three people assaulted at Fraserburgh bus station – as 21-year-old man charged

Three people have been assaulted at Fraserburgh Bus Station, with a 21-year-old man charged in connection with the incident.

The assaults took place in the car park at the bus station between 3.30pm and 3.50pm on Monday April 21.

Police were called following reports of a disturbance and have issued a call for witnesses.

Officers found that a man and woman had been assaulted within the car park.

An elderly man, who had been in a dark-coloured vehicle, was also assaulted after exiting the vehicle.

Police have now confirmed a 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

Officers are also trying to track down the victims.

Police are trying to trace the assault victims

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a series of assaults at Fraserburgh Bus Station car park.

They reportedly took place between 3.30pm and 3.50pm on Monday April 21.

“Officers attended following reports of a disturbance and that a man and woman were assaulted, as was an elderly man who had been within a dark-coloured vehicle.

“A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“Further enquiries to identify and trace the victims remain ongoing.”

Anyone with information who can assist the investigation is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 2111 of April 21.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.