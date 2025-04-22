Three people assaulted at Fraserburgh bus station – as 21-year-old man charged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three people assaulted at Fraserburgh bus station – as 21-year-old man charged

The incident took place within the car park at Fraserburgh bus station.

By Ross Hempseed
The assaults took place within the car park at Fraserburgh Bus Station. Image: Kami Thomson/ DCT Media
Three people have been assaulted at Fraserburgh Bus Station, with a 21-year-old man charged in connection with the incident.

The assaults took place in the car park at the bus station between 3.30pm and 3.50pm on Monday April 21.

Police were called following reports of a disturbance and have issued a call for witnesses.

Officers found that a man and woman had been assaulted within the car park.

An elderly man, who had been in a dark-coloured vehicle, was also assaulted after exiting the vehicle.

Police have now confirmed a 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

Officers are also trying to track down the victims.

Police are trying to trace the assault victims

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a series of assaults at Fraserburgh Bus Station car park.

They reportedly took place between 3.30pm and 3.50pm on Monday April 21.

“Officers attended following reports of a disturbance and that a man and woman were assaulted, as was an elderly man who had been within a dark-coloured vehicle.

“A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“Further enquiries to identify and trace the victims remain ongoing.”

Anyone with information who can assist the investigation is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 2111 of April 21.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.