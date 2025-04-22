Sauchen mum praises surgeon who rebuilt her face – and her life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sauchen mum praises surgeon who rebuilt her face – and her life

Alana Brownie underwent the complex 13-hour surgery earlier this year.

By Ellie Milne
Alana Brownie and Mr Moorthy Halsnad
Lana Brownie with surgeon Moorthy Halsnad. Image: NHS Scotland.

An Aberdeenshire woman has praised the surgeon who rebuilt her face – and her life.

Alana Brownie, from Sauchen, is one of only a handful of people in the country who grew up with idiopathic condylar resorption.

The condition stops the lower jaw from growing and maturing, which can cause issues with eating, sleeping and even breathing.

The 39-year-old’s issues started when she fell off her bike at the age of 10 and damaged her growing plate.

As she grew older, Alana was in constant pain and unable to sleep properly, but the biggest impact was on her confidence.

Alana Brownie as a teenager.
Alana Brownie, now 39, pictured as a teenager. Image: Supplied.

“It was awful growing up,” she said. “I didn’t know what I was meant to look like. Who I was meant to be.”

“It affected my self-esteem, and it took its toll on my relationships.

“When you’ve gone through decades of not knowing what you’re meant to look like, when you can’t breathe at night and you’re struggling physically a lot.

“When you’re constantly hiding behind long hair, avoiding mirrors and standing at the back for photos.

“It takes a toll.”

Sauchen mum praises surgeon after 13-hour jaw surgery

Alana waited for an operation throughout most of her teenage years and finally underwent her first surgery at age 19.

However, it was not until her latest surgery, 20 years later, that Alana finally felt like herself again.

Alana's jaw before surgery
Alana’s jaw stopped developing after a bike accident at age 10. Image: Supplied.

“After 25 years of not knowing who I was meant to be, I can now look in the mirror and I’m beginning to get used to the person looking back at me,” the mum-of-three said.

In February, Alana underwent a 13-hour operation performed by Mr Moorthy Halsnad, a consultant maxillofacial and craniofacial surgeon at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

He is the only surgeon in Scotland capable of the complex combined surgery required to give a patient like Alana the face she should have had.

“Moorthy and his surgical team had the courage to see the potential in me,” she said.

“Using his skills and knowledge, he stripped me back and built me up again from scratch.

“How can I ever repay him for that?”

Photos of Alana side by side from before and after surgery
Alana’s before and after photos. Image: NHS Scotland.

The surgeon said: “In Alana’s case, we needed to fit double artificial jaw joints.

“That’s the foundation on which rest of her upper and lower jaw bones rest.

“Because of previous operations it was a long and difficult surgery to remove all the metal fixtures that were mostly buried inside her facial bones.

“Once that was complete we carried out her double jaw repositions, then finally we revised her chin bone position, giving her a more normal adult profile.”

‘I truly thank him from the bottom of my heart’

Alana recovered well in hospital and was discharged 36 hours after her operation.

Now, eight weeks on from the surgery, she feels hopeful about the future.

“Don’t get me wrong – this has been one hell of a rollercoaster,” she said.

“I always thought of myself as a tough cookie, and with my previous surgeries I thought I knew what I was in for. B

“ut this has been extremely hard – physically and mentally.

“The pain has gone now and, while I’m still having some issues, I’m feeling more like myself.

Alana Brownie
Alana is recovering well from her surgery. Image: NHS Scotland.

“I’m still on a soft food diet, and I’ve been dreaming of a big juicy steak or a burger, but there are no words I can physically say or write to thank Moorthy and his team for fixing me.

“It is something I can never repay him for and I truly thank him from the bottom of my heart.”

Alana’s mum, Patty Brownie, said she has known since she was young what her daughter should really look like.

She added: “After every surgery I’ve built my hopes up, but watching Alana struggling, desperate just to find out who she is, has been heart-breaking.

“I’d hoped she wouldn’t go through with this surgery, just to spare her more pain, but she’s a determined young woman and I’m so proud of her for never giving up.

“If Moorthy has achieved what others haven’t managed to, we will forever be in his debt.”

Conversation