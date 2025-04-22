News Thurso street cordoned-off as fire rips through retail space Dozens of firefighters descended upon Rotterdam Street to tackle the blaze. By Michelle Henderson April 22 2025, 3:16 pm April 22 2025, 3:16 pm Share Thurso street cordoned-off as fire rips through retail space Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6739523/fire-rips-through-former-shop-unit-thurso/ Copy Link 0 comment Firefighters were called to Thurso's Rotterdam Street on Monday night after a fire broke out at the town's former M&CO store. Image: Google. A Thurso street was locked down by firefighters last night as they battled to save a property from ruin. The blaze broke out within the town’s former M&CO store shortly before 7pm on Monday, engulfing the building in smoke and flames. Six fire crews descended upon Rotterdam Street at the height of the blaze – a short distance from the A9 Inverness to Thurso road. A cordon was placed around the area for more than three hours as firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished the flames. Firefighters battle to save retail unit in Thurso The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first informed about the fire at 6.55pm. Crews from Thurso, John O’Groats, Wick, Dunbeath and Helmsdale attended and remained on scene for about three hours.
