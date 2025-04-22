Thurso street cordoned-off as fire rips through retail space

A Thurso street was locked down by firefighters last night as they battled to save a property from ruin.

The blaze broke out within the town’s former M&CO store shortly before 7pm on Monday, engulfing the building in smoke and flames.

Six fire crews descended upon Rotterdam Street at the height of the blaze – a short distance from the A9 Inverness to Thurso road.

A cordon was placed around the area for more than three hours as firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished the flames.

Firefighters battle to save retail unit in Thurso

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first informed about the fire at 6.55pm.

Crews from Thurso, John O’Groats, Wick, Dunbeath and Helmsdale attended and remained on scene for about three hours.