Drivers bamboozled as ‘wanton vandals’ tamper with Fraserburgh road signs

Motorists have been left bamboozled by vandals who tampered with road signs in and around Fraserburgh.

Signs have been unscrewed and removed from a number of sites in the town – and in a number of cases attached to other signs to misdirect drivers.

Police officers have been forced to act over the past two days after a number of ‘rearranged’ signs appeared across the Broch.

Aberdeenshire Council has described those responsible as ‘wanton vandals’ and said their actions had put drivers at “serious risk.”

Pictures posted on social media show doctored signs at a variety of locations, including in the town’s South Road and the South Harbour Road.

There was some hilarity on social media from those who have seen the funny side of the signs.

Others have spoken out to blast the vandals, warning of how “jokes” like these “could lead to accidents”.

Council blast Fraserburgh road signs

That is a view shared by Aberdeenshire Council, which took aim at the “wanton vandals” in a statement.

A council spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of a number of road signs having been removed from locations in and around Fraserburgh and securely affixed with bolts and screws to other signage causing damage.

“While this may have seemed like a harmless bit of fun, obscuring legal road signs poses a serious safety risk to road users.

“Additionally, this wanton vandalism will take time and money to rectify.

“The matter has now been formally reported to police and we would ask that anyone with information contacts them immediately.”

A police spokesperson said the matter was reported to them on Monday.

Officers say “available lines of inquiry are complete” and are asking the public for help.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.