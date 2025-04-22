Drivers bamboozled as ‘wanton vandals’ tamper with Fraserburgh road signs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers bamboozled as ‘wanton vandals’ tamper with Fraserburgh road signs

The pranksters have been accused of putting motorists at 'serious risk'

By Graham Fleming
The council has slammed the 'wanton vandals' responsible for damaging and doctoring road signs around the town. Image: Supplied
Motorists have been left bamboozled by vandals who tampered with road signs in and around Fraserburgh.

Signs have been unscrewed and removed from a number of sites in the town – and in a number of cases attached to other signs to misdirect drivers.

Police officers have been forced to act over the past two days after a number of ‘rearranged’ signs appeared across the Broch.

Aberdeenshire Council has described those responsible as ‘wanton vandals’ and said their actions had put drivers at “serious risk.”

Pictures posted on social media show doctored signs at a variety of locations, including in the town’s South Road and the South Harbour Road.

One of the signs on South Road, Fraserburgh. Image: Supplied

There was some hilarity on social media from those who have seen the funny side of the signs.

Others have spoken out to blast the vandals, warning of how “jokes” like these “could lead to accidents”.

Council blast Fraserburgh road signs

That is a view shared by Aberdeenshire Council, which took aim at the “wanton vandals” in a statement.

A council spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of a number of road signs having been removed from locations in and around Fraserburgh and securely affixed with bolts and screws to other signage causing damage.

“While this may have seemed like a harmless bit of fun, obscuring legal road signs poses a serious safety risk to road users.

“Additionally, this wanton vandalism will take time and money to rectify.

“The matter has now been formally reported to police and we would ask that anyone with information contacts them immediately.”

A police spokesperson said the matter was reported to them on Monday.

Officers say “available lines of inquiry are complete” and are asking the public for help.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Conversation