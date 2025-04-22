News A96 restricted in Inverness after crash near Raigmore Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journey. By Alberto Lejarraga April 22 2025, 6:58 pm April 22 2025, 6:58 pm Share A96 restricted in Inverness after crash near Raigmore Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6739952/a96-crash-inverness-raigmore-culloden/ Copy Link 0 comment Image: DC Thomson. The A96 is currently restricted following a crash in Inverness. According to Traffic Scotland, the busy road is restricted in both directions at Culloden. The collision reportedly took place near the Raigmore Interchange. Motorists are advised to use caution on approach and allow extra time for their journey. Police Scotland have been contacted for comment. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.
