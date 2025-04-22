A96 restricted in Inverness after crash near Raigmore

The A96 is currently restricted following a crash in Inverness.

According to Traffic Scotland, the busy road is restricted in both directions at Culloden.

The collision reportedly took place near the Raigmore Interchange.

Motorists are advised to use caution on approach and allow extra time for their journey.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

