Ellon dad-of-two to make appearance on STV’s The 1% Club quiz show

An Ellon man is to test his problem solving skills when he appears on STV quiz show The 1% Club.

Fans of the logic-based question programme will be able to see local quizmaster Graeme Clark, 52, put through his paces on Saturday’s episode.

Dad of two Graeme is a well-known face around the Aberdeen pub quiz scene, after founding his own business which organises trivia games around the Granite City.

He started out as a city DJ, before setting up Exclusive Quizzes a number of years ago.

Now, Graeme is set to be on the other side of the quizmaster’s desk in an episode of The 1% Club, which airs at 9.05pm on Saturday.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said that he was inspired to go on the show after playing along from home with his son.

Graeme said: “I’m always keeping my eyes open on social media for these types of opportunities, so when this came up I just went for it.

“I run a business and we organise pub quizzes – I’ve done that for 20 years or so now.

“My son is absolutely brilliant on this show. He has the app downloaded on his phone.

“I got it into it so we could play together and that’s what inspired me to apply.”

What’s it like to be on the studio of The 1% Club?

Graeme also revealed what it was like to step into the bright lights of a national TV quiz show after his visit to Salford for filming.

“It feels completely different in the studio from watching at home,” he said.

“The questions just come at you really quickly.

“Just 30 seconds to answer a really tricky one is really not a lot of time at all.”

He added: “They start with a bit of a warm up act to get you energised for the show, and they throw some warm-up questions at you.

“Then Lee Mack comes on, and the questions just come at you really quite suddenly.

“I didn’t go out on the first question, but I almost did!

“It was a really great experience overall though.”

Graeme wouldn’t give anything away regarding the results of the TV quiz.

So to find out how he got on, fans of The 1% Club can tune in on STV or STVPlayer from 9.05pm.