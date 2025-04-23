Ellon dad-of-two to make appearance on STV’s The 1% Club quiz show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ellon dad-of-two to make appearance on STV’s The 1% Club quiz show

Graeme Clark, from Ellon, runs his own pub quiz business in Aberdeen.

By Graham Fleming
The popular quiz show is hosted by Lee Mack. Image: STV
An Ellon man is to test his problem solving skills when he appears on STV quiz show The 1% Club.

Fans of the logic-based question programme will be able to see local quizmaster Graeme Clark, 52, put through his paces on Saturday’s episode.

Dad of two Graeme is a well-known face around the Aberdeen pub quiz scene, after founding his own business which organises trivia games around the Granite City.

He started out as a city DJ, before setting up Exclusive Quizzes a number of years ago.

Now, Graeme is set to be on the other side of the quizmaster’s desk in an episode of The 1% Club, which airs at 9.05pm on Saturday.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said that he was inspired to go on the show after playing along from home with his son.

Graemr Clark said that going on the show was a “great experience.”

Graeme said: “I’m always keeping my eyes open on social media for these types of opportunities, so when this came up I just went for it.

“I run a business and we organise pub quizzes – I’ve done that for 20 years or so now.

“My son is absolutely brilliant on this show. He has the app downloaded on his phone.

“I got it into it so we could play together and that’s what inspired me to apply.”

What’s it like to be on the studio of The 1% Club?

Graeme also revealed what it was like to step into the bright lights of a national TV quiz show after his visit to Salford for filming.

“It feels completely different in the studio from watching at home,” he said.

“The questions just come at you really quickly.

“Just 30 seconds to answer a really tricky one is really not a lot of time at all.”

He added: “They start with a bit of a warm up act to get you energised for the show, and they throw some warm-up questions at you.

“Then Lee Mack comes on, and the questions just come at you really quite suddenly.

“I didn’t go out on the first question, but I almost did!

“It was a really great experience overall though.”

Graeme wouldn’t give anything away regarding the results of the TV quiz.

So to find out how he got on, fans of The 1% Club can tune in on STV or STVPlayer from 9.05pm.

