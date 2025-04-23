Culloden Academy closed for second day due to no running water

Culloden Academy will remain closed for a second day due to no running water.

Staff discovered the fault just hours after more than 1,000 pupils returned from their Easter holidays on Tuesday.

The Inverness school is expected to reopen on Thursday.

More than 1,000 pupils working from home amid school closure

Revision materials are being posted online for S4, S5, and S6 students to help keep them on track amid the closure.

A statement, posted by the school on social media this morning, reads: “Culloden Academy will remain closed on Wednesday.

“Work to restore water to the premises is ongoing and should allow us to reopen on Thursday as normal.

“Heads of Department will be posting work and/or revision materials on Google Classrooms for Senior students in S4, S5 and S6 – students should check these for relevant material.”

The closure has affected 1137 pupils.

Highland Council has been approached for comment.