A96 closed at Huntly following crash involving car and lorry

A section of the A96 has been closed in both directions following a crash involving a car and a lorry.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Huntly at about 11am on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the Aberdeen to Elgin trunk road near the B9022 junction.

As a result, the road has been closed to traffic eastbound and westbound.

A police spokesperson said: “The A96 is closed from the roundabout at the A96/A97 in Huntly following a crash involving a car and a lorry.

“Diversions are in place from the roundabout to Deveron Road and through Huntly.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.”

An update from Traffic Scotland states: “The A96 is closed in both directions at Huntly, due to a road traffic collision.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey.”

It is understood there are long tailbacks in the area.

Stagecoach Bluebird has confirmed all M96 services are being diverted via Huntly before rejoining the A96.

A spokesperson from the ambulance service confirmed they had also been called to the scene.

