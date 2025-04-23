Police probe underway after protected bird of prey fatally shot in Inverness area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police probe underway after protected bird of prey fatally shot in Inverness area

Local officers have joined the RSPB in appealing for information.

By Ellie Milne
Sparrowhawk in flight
A sparrowhawk, similar to the one pictured, was shot in the Inverness area. Image: Shutterstock.

A police probe is underway after a protected bird of prey was blasted with a shotgun in the Highlands.

Police and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) are appealing for information about the shooting, which took place in Inverness.

The male bird was found by a member of the public in the Cradlehall area on Thursday, March 6.

An investigations officer from the RSPB collected the bird the next day so it could be sent for testing.

A post-mortem by a vet has revealed the sparrowhawk was shot in the chest with a shotgun.

It was determined the bird could have died from starvation and infection some distance from where it was shot.

Injured sparrowhawk
The RSPB shared an image of the sparrowhawk as part of its appeal. Image: RSPB.

‘Few people have access to a shotgun’

Ian Thomson, head of investigations for RSPB Scotland, said: “Sparrowhawks are one of the birds of prey you or I are most likely to encounter, as they live alongside us in parks and gardens.

“They hunt small birds by stealth and can be identified by their brilliantly piercing yellow eyes.

“The presence of sparrowhawks and other birds of prey is a good indicator of a healthy and balanced ecosystem.

“This bird was shot with a shotgun, resulting in a drawn-out and painful death.

“Few people have access to such weapons.

“Even fewer are motivated to shoot at protected birds of prey.”

Sparrowhawk shot in Inverness

All wild birds are legally protected and anyone found to have killed or injured one faces an unlimited fine or even jail.

Anyone who has information which could help identify a suspect is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number CR/0132125/25.

Any other suspicious deaths or injuries to birds of prey should be reported to police and the RSPB.

Thomas Plant, of the Inverness Urban Sparrowhawk Project, added: “We are absolutely devastated to hear that someone has shot one of these beautiful and majestic birds.

“He is one we may have been monitoring this year here in Inverness.

“As part of our voluntary monitoring we have been checking nest sites and colour-ringing Sparrowhawks.

“To do that we have had support and funding from the Highland Raptor Study Group.

“We hope that this will help to improve understanding of the local Sparrowhawk population, their movements, lifespans and the threats that they face.”

