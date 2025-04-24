Former £1m Rosemount church to go under the hammer after two price drops in two months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former £1m Rosemount church to go under the hammer after two price drops in two months

"The Father's House" in Aberdeen was listed for sale in 2022 for over £1 million.

By Graham Fleming
The former Rosemount church is to go under the hammer at auction. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A former Aberdeen church that now boasts 17 bedrooms has gone up for auction with a guide price of £650,000.

Previously Rosemount Parish Church, the Gothic-style building was transformed a number of years ago in a bid to attract local businesses to rent out the space.

Converted into The Father’s House, it became a bed and breakfast, cafe and event space that could accommodate up to 300 guests at a time.

The substantial venue, on Caroline Place, closed in 2022.

Could you take over The Father’s House? Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Father’s House was once listed for sale for a whopping £1.1 million, but its price was slashed to £700,000 in February 2025.

Now, it is to go under the hammer with Auction House Scotland on May 15 with the guide price reduced further to £650,000.

One of the included bedrooms. Image: Auction House Scotland
Another of the double rooms. Image: Auction House Scotland

Auction House Scotland (AHS) say that the auction represents a “unique opportunity”.

They describe the property a perfect for the development of some residential flats, subject to planning permission.

Anyone taking on the property will acquire a large property, with scope for a variety of uses.

Former Rosemount Church is ‘unique opportunity’

The Father’s House is in a “well-connected location” and has a private car park for large events – or to provide parking for homes.

On the ground floor at present are eight en-suite rooms – a mix of singles and double bedrooms – as well as a lounge and dining room.

A cafe space is also included in the property. Image: Auction House Scotland

There are a further nine en-suite letting rooms – a mix of singles, twins, doubles, and suites – on the first floor as well.

And there is also a large function room suitable for up to 300 guests, making it ideal for weddings, birthdays and conferences.

The café has a fully fitted commercial kitchen and can accommodate around 80 guests.

It has previously been used as a venue for smaller parties and weddings.

