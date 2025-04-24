Former £1m Rosemount church to go under the hammer after two price drops in two months

A former Aberdeen church that now boasts 17 bedrooms has gone up for auction with a guide price of £650,000.

Previously Rosemount Parish Church, the Gothic-style building was transformed a number of years ago in a bid to attract local businesses to rent out the space.

Converted into The Father’s House, it became a bed and breakfast, cafe and event space that could accommodate up to 300 guests at a time.

The substantial venue, on Caroline Place, closed in 2022.

The Father’s House was once listed for sale for a whopping £1.1 million, but its price was slashed to £700,000 in February 2025.

Now, it is to go under the hammer with Auction House Scotland on May 15 with the guide price reduced further to £650,000.

Auction House Scotland (AHS) say that the auction represents a “unique opportunity”.

They describe the property a perfect for the development of some residential flats, subject to planning permission.

Anyone taking on the property will acquire a large property, with scope for a variety of uses.

Former Rosemount Church is ‘unique opportunity’

The Father’s House is in a “well-connected location” and has a private car park for large events – or to provide parking for homes.

On the ground floor at present are eight en-suite rooms – a mix of singles and double bedrooms – as well as a lounge and dining room.

There are a further nine en-suite letting rooms – a mix of singles, twins, doubles, and suites – on the first floor as well.

And there is also a large function room suitable for up to 300 guests, making it ideal for weddings, birthdays and conferences.

The café has a fully fitted commercial kitchen and can accommodate around 80 guests.

It has previously been used as a venue for smaller parties and weddings.