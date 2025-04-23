Girl, 10, attacked by dog in Alness as woman charged

A woman has been charged after a 10-year-old girl was attacked by a dog in Alness.

The child was set upon by the animal, which also attacked another dog, at around 7pm on Tuesday.

Nobody was seriously injured, and a 36-year-old woman was charged in connection with the Dangerous Dogs Act.

The dog’s breed is unknown, as is the condition of the other dog which was attacked.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.10pm on Tuesday, 22 April, 2025, we received a report that a dog attacked a 10-year-old girl and another dog in the Kirkside area of Alness.

“There were no serious injuries.

“A 36-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 and will be subject to a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”