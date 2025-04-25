Stornoway care worker issued warning after concealing medication errors to protect colleagues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stornoway care worker issued warning after concealing medication errors to protect colleagues

The watchdog determined she had impaired her fitness to practice.

By Ellie Milne
Person pouring tablets into their hand
The social care worker put unadministered medication in her locker. Image: Shutterstock.

A social care worker based in Stornoway has been issued a warning after concealing medication errors on the job.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) determined there was evidence the senior employee failed to report three medication errors made by other staff.

Upon discovering a resident had not received their teatime dose of medication over three days in October last year, Julie Macdonald removed the medicine and put it in her locker.

She also wrote the initials of those on duty in the blank boxes of a medication record sheet.

The watchdog established she had impaired her fitness to practice by deliberately concealing these errors.

Ms Macdonald, who was employed by Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar in Stornoway, admitted to her actions and expressed regret and remorse.

She described the incident as a “lapse in judgment” to protect other staff.

Warning for Stornoway social care worker

In the report, the SSSC said the resident could have been placed at “some risk of harm” as colleagues would believe they had received their medication.

Further, filling out the sheet with her colleagues’ initials also implicated them, and showed a “disregard for the systems in place to protect vulnerable residents and colleagues”.

The report states: “Given the isolated nature of your behaviour, against a long career with no issues, as well as your regret and insight shown, we consider the risk of this being repeated to be low.

“There are therefore no current public protection concerns. The behaviour was however unacceptable, raising public interest concerns that do need to be addressed.”

The watchdog decided the most appropriate option was to place a warning on her registration for one year.

Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar did not wish to comment.

