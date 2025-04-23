Man, 78, dies after lorry and car collide on A96 road near Huntly

A 78-year-old man has died following a crash involving a lorry on the A96 road near Huntly.

The accident occurred on the A96 road at the roundabout near Asda in Huntly at 11am on Wednesday, April 23.

It involved a black Skoda Camiq and a white Iveco box van.

Emergency services including police, ambulance and air ambulance were all dispatched to the scene.

However, police have now confirmed the 78-year-old driver of the Skoda was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported.

The A96, a major north-east road, is still closed while police continue investigating.

Sergeant Pete Henderson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man that has died and the other driver involved in this incident.

“Thanks to the members of the public that stopped to provide assistance and other road users for their patience.

“Our investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing.

“I would urge anyone with information, or who may have dash-cam footage from the area, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 1138 of April 23, 2025.