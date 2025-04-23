Three men charged after £266,000 cannabis farms found in Aberdeen

Three men have been charged after two substantial cannabis farms with a were found in Aberdeen.

The drugs recovered by police officers had a potential value of about £266,000.

On Sunday, a cultivation was found at a property on Fonthill Road, with a 29-year-old being charged in connection with the discovery.

A day later, on Monday, another cannabis farm was raided by police, this time within a property on Union Grove.

Two men, aged 23 and 31, were arrested and charged in connection with this.

All three men are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week.

‘Drugs cause misery in our communities’

Detective Constable Lynsey Hellings said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we are committed to removing them from our streets.

“We will continue to take all steps to tackle and disrupt individuals involved in drug supply.

“I encourage anyone with any information to contact Police Scotland on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”