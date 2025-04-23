Emergency services descend on quiet Aberdeen street

Multiple police cars and an ambulance have descended on a quiet, residential street in the Midstocket area of Aberdeen tonight.

It is unclear what has happened, but police officers – wearing blue gloves – are currently at a property on Camperdown Road, which is located next to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

An ambulance left the scene at 8.30pm and at one point three police cars were on the street, however, one left the scene at around 8.20pm this evening.

A resident who lives on the same street told The Press and Journal: “I saw them earlier on [emergency services], but I didn’t know what it was.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.