News Emergency services descend on quiet Aberdeen street Police are currently at the scene. By Chris Cromar April 23 2025, 8:29 pm April 23 2025, 8:29 pm Emergency services descend on quiet Aberdeen street The incident is ongoing. Image: DC Thomson. Multiple police cars and an ambulance have descended on a quiet, residential street in the Midstocket area of Aberdeen tonight. It is unclear what has happened, but police officers – wearing blue gloves – are currently at a property on Camperdown Road, which is located next to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Police and the ambulance service attended the scene. Image: DC Thomson. An ambulance left the scene at 8.30pm and at one point three police cars were on the street, however, one left the scene at around 8.20pm this evening. A resident who lives on the same street told The Press and Journal: "I saw them earlier on [emergency services], but I didn't know what it was. Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.
