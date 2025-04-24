Fire crews lock-down Elgin street as they deal with house fire

Emergency services were forced to lock down a residential Elgin street after reports of a house fire.

Crews were called to Springfield Road, at the corner of Glenlossie Drive, at about 9.10pm on Wednesday evening.

Two appliances were sent and a cordon was set up.

Firefighters could be seen going in and out of the property, with both breathing apparatus and hose-reel jets in use.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters left the scene at Elgin at around 10.50pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 9.09pm on Wednesday, April 23, to reports of a fire within a domestic property on Springfield Road in Elgin.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances to the scene, and crews extinguished the fire.

“There were no casualties, and crews have now left the scene after ensuring the area was safe.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.