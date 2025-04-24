Pupil ‘slashed in knife incident’ at Hazlehead Academy in Aberdeen

A pupil has been taken to hospital after reports of a knife incident at an Aberdeen secondary school.

Police attended Hazlehead Academy at about 10.30am on Thursday.

A 12-year-old girl was injured during an altercation on school property involving a knife.

She was taken to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, and it is understood she required stitches.

It was initially understood the incident was a stabbing. However, we now believe the child was slashed.

Pupil required medical treatment after ‘knife incident’

A mum of a pupil said: “My daughter said it happened in the canteen during the morning break and that children were screaming. Teachers told them afterwards it wasn’t a stabbing.”

Aberdeen City Council was unable to comment on the nature of the incident but confirmed it is now over.

Officers could be seen leaving the school after the lunch break carrying what looked like items in evidence bags.

It is believed classes continued as normal.

A message from the school sent to parents states: “We can confirm that an incident occurred at Hazlehead Academy this morning.

“As a result, a pupil was injured.

“The pupil was collected by their parents and is receiving medical treatment. The incident is now over.

“Police were alerted and carrying out inquiries. We cannot comment further at this stage but would want to reassure parents that all appropriate steps have been followed and support offered.”

Parents arriving at Groats Road to pick up their children at the end of the school day told The P&J today’s ‘slashing’ is the latest in a series of violent incidents.

Incident at Hazlehead Academy described as ‘horrible’

Councillor and education convener Martin Greig told The P&J: “The school is doing all it can to deal with this horrible incident.

“They will be following our guidance and policies to make sure everyone is as safe as possible.”

The ambulance service confirmed it was not called to the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “At 10.30am on Thursday, 24 April, 2025, we received a report of a 12-year-old girl injured in the Groats Road area of Aberdeen.

“She was taken to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing but officers are following a positive lead.

“This was a contained incident and there is no risk to the wider school community.”

The Scottish Government’s education minister, Graeme Dey, said he is “utterly concerned” by the alleged attack.

MSPs were discussing separate concerns about violence in schools and a lack of support for teachers.

“Can I begin by saying how utterly concerned by the reports of the incident at Hazlehead Academy in Aberdeen this morning, where a 12-year-old girl has been assaulted,” he said in the debating chamber.

“Children, like all staff, should at all times go to school and be safe.

“My thoughts are very much with the child concerned, the staff and family.

“Violence in schools is totally unacceptable.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.