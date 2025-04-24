Pupil ‘slashed in knife incident’ at Hazlehead Academy in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pupil ‘slashed in knife incident’ at Hazlehead Academy in Aberdeen

A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital for treatment.

By Ellie Milne & Alastair Gossip
Police removing evidence from the school
Police pictured removing evidence from the school. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A pupil has been taken to hospital after reports of a knife incident at an Aberdeen secondary school.

Police attended Hazlehead Academy at about 10.30am on Thursday.

A 12-year-old girl was injured during an altercation on school property involving a knife.

She was taken to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, and it is understood she required stitches.

It was initially understood the incident was a stabbing. However, we now believe the child was slashed.

Pupil required medical treatment after ‘knife incident’

A mum of a pupil said: “My daughter said it happened in the canteen during the morning break and that children were screaming. Teachers told them afterwards it wasn’t a stabbing.”

Police at Hazlehead Academy
Pictured are the police officers leaving the school. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen City Council was unable to comment on the nature of the incident but confirmed it is now over.

Officers could be seen leaving the school after the lunch break carrying what looked like items in evidence bags.

It is believed classes continued as normal.

A message from the school sent to parents states: “We can confirm that an incident occurred at Hazlehead Academy this morning.

“As a result, a pupil was injured.

“The pupil was collected by their parents and is receiving medical treatment. The incident is now over.

“Police were alerted and carrying out inquiries. We cannot comment further at this stage but would want to reassure parents that all appropriate steps have been followed and support offered.”

Parents arriving at Groats Road to pick up their children at the end of the school day told The P&J today’s ‘slashing’ is the latest in a series of violent incidents.

Incident at Hazlehead Academy described as ‘horrible’

Councillor and education convener Martin Greig told The P&J: “The school is doing all it can to deal with this horrible incident.

“They will be following our guidance and policies to make sure everyone is as safe as possible.”

Police van parled on street
Police attended the school in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The ambulance service confirmed it was not called to the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “At 10.30am on Thursday, 24 April, 2025, we received a report of a 12-year-old girl injured in the Groats Road area of Aberdeen.

“She was taken to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing but officers are following a positive lead.

“This was a contained incident and there is no risk to the wider school community.”

The Scottish Government’s education minister, Graeme Dey, said he is “utterly concerned” by the alleged attack.

MSPs were discussing separate concerns about violence in schools and a lack of support for teachers.

Police van parked outside Hazlehead Academy
Police outside Hazlehead Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“Can I begin by saying how utterly concerned by the reports of the incident at Hazlehead Academy in Aberdeen this morning, where a 12-year-old girl has been assaulted,” he said in the debating chamber.

“Children, like all staff, should at all times go to school and be safe.

“My thoughts are very much with the child concerned, the staff and family.

“Violence in schools is totally unacceptable.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Conversation