Pupil ‘stabbed’ at Hazlehead Academy in Aberdeen

A pupil has been taken to hospital after reports of a ‘stabbing’ at an Aberdeen secondary school.

Emergency services attended Hazlehead Academy at about 10.30am on Thursday.

A 12-year-old girl was injured during an altercation on school property involving a knife.

She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and it is understood she required stitches.

It is understood that it happened in the canteen during the morning break. There were reports children were screaming and a girl was seen with blood on her face.

Pupil ‘stabbed’ and required medical treatment

Aberdeen City Council were unable to comment on the nature of the incident but confirmed it is now over.

Police could be seen leaving the school after the lunch break carrying what looked like items in evidence bags.

A message from the school sent to parents states: “We can confirm that an incident occurred at Hazlehead Academy this morning.

“As a result, a pupil was injured.

“The pupil was collected by their parents and is receiving medical treatment. The incident is now over.

“Police were alerted and carrying out inquiries. We cannot comment further at this stage but would want to reassure parents that all appropriate steps have been followed and support offered.”

It is believed classes have continued as normal.

Incident at Aberdeen school described as ‘horrible’

Councillor and education convener Martin Greig told The P&J: “The school is doing all it can to deal with this horrible incident.

“They will be following our guidance and policies to make sure everyone is as safe as possible.”

A police spokesperson said: “At 10.30am on Thursday, 24 April, 2025, we received a report of a 12-year-old girl injured in the Groats Road area of Aberdeen.

“She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing but officers are following a positive lead.

“This was a contained incident and there is no risk to the wider school community.”

The Scottish Government’s education minister, Graeme Dey, said he is “utterly concerned” by the alleged attack.

MSPs were discussing separate concerns about violence in schools and a lack of support for teachers.

“Can I begin by saying how utterly concerned by the reports of the incident at Hazelhead Academy in Aberdeen this morning, where a 12-year-old girl has been assaulted,” he said in the debating chamber.

“Children, like all staff, should at all times go to school and be safe.

“My thoughts are very much with the child concerned, the staff and family.

“Violence in schools is totally unacceptable.”

