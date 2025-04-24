Passers-by stunned as artist works on Lossiemouth seafront mural

Work is under way on a seafront mural in a busy Lossiemouth spot.

The artwork, which overlooks East Beach, has caught the attention of dozens of visitors and locals alike.

French artist Marc Delaye started work on the wall on Monday.

Lossiemouth Community Council, with the help of Mikeysline and Marc, says the painting is to be completed by the end of next week.

The mural depicts Lossiemouth’s fishing heritage – including a Zulu boat as well as a fishing wife.

Community council chairwoman Carolle Ralph said: “We felt that we have so many other things going on around Lossie, but nothing fully symbolises the fishing industry as it was in its heyday.

“And, of course, there would be no Lossie if it weren’t for the fishing industry.”

The community council had been “on a search for years” to get someone to take the mural project on.

Carolle said they did some work with mental health charity Mikeysline in the past and got in contact.

This led to the council reaching out with Mikeysline to an artist they worked with called Marc Delaye, who agreed to do the mural.

Local school pupils help create mural

The project coincides with Lossiemouth high who are celebrating 150 years of their school.

The school got in contact with the community council and asked if it could be involved in some way in what they were doing in the community.

First years from the school drew up some ideas for the mural and then members of the public were able to give their views on the designs at Lossiemouth Community Hub.

Before Marc arrived, the community council prepared the wall and repaired parts of the masonry.

In 2003, The Press and Journal reported that artist Katie McLeod worked with Lossiemouth High School pupils as well as teacher Fiona Shearer to create a mural in the same spot.

However, after over two decades, the paint faded.

Skilled French artist creates Lossiemouth mural

Marc Delaye is originally from France but has lived in North Kessock for 24 years.

The mural artist has his own business called Fresh Paint.

In a video on his website, he said: “Fresh Paint is about commissioned murals.

“People come with their ideas and I try to paint their vision.

“I’ve kind of always done it – I started in the late 80s.”

What do the visitors think?

Richard Ward, who was walking his dog, said that since he lives in the area, he has seen it from the start.

He said: “It’s a lot better than the last one.

“It’s looking great so far.”

One passerby even commented that it would make Lossiemouth “more Instagrammable”.

They added when the sun was out a few days earlier, the sky was so blue that the mural blended in.

Jen and Terry Davis, from York, complimented the painter’s work so far.

“It’s in a lovely location,” Jen said.

“I’ll be interested in seeing it once it’s done.”

Cathy said she was “quite impressed” at the work and that the painter was doing a “good job”.

She added: “I think the fisherman’s wife is a really good idea as well.

“And Lossiemouth sort of took the families under their wing and looked after them.

“I think it’s important that the fisherman’s wife is there as she’s just as important as the fishermen.”

The Stotfield disaster resulted in the village losing all of its able-bodied men and youths in one afternoon, including their entire fleet of three fishing boats

The Lossiemouth mural is set to be completed towards the end of next week.

