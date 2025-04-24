New Moray mum welcomes baby boy in first C-section at Dr Gray’s Hospital in over seven years

A Moray mum has welcomed her new-born son into the world through the first caesarean section at Dr Gray’s Hospital for over seven years.

Keith couple Jacqui Law, 29, and Brian Laird, 33, said hello to their first child, Lucas, this morning as one of three new babies birthed using the revived service.

He weighed eight pounds and seven ounces and his arrival left Jacqui and Brian “so happy and positive”.

Jacqui revealed today that the option to deliver Lucas through c-section came as a “relief” to her, with the only alternative being to drive to Inverness or Aberdeen.

After discussing her options early on in the pregnancy, Jacqui was told at 39 weeks that she would be one of the first to be offered a c-section at Dr Gray’s Hospital after the comeback of the obstetric service.

Jacqui and Brian were one of three happy couples who welcomed a baby in this way today.

After going through the procedure this morning, Jacqui has now came forward to hail the “happy and positive procedure”.

She said: “It was all very relaxed and everyone took very good care of me.

“We were impressed with all the nurses and midwives and everyone involved in the theatre room.

“I know one of the nurses who works in theatre – she’s one of my best friends – and having her there made the experience really happy and positive as well.

“It was very much a relief because I live in Keith, which is a lot closer to Elgin than Aberdeen is.

“I’ll definitely remember it.”

Maternity care upgrade comes as boost to Dr Gray’s

The return of the service has been hailed as a major boost to the hospital.

Jane Gill, programme director for the NHS Grampian and NHS Highland Maternity Collaborative, said: “We’re just tickled pink for the families who have benefitted from the new service this week.

“All arrivals went smoothly thanks to the dedication, exemplary care and expertise of our team who have been working closely with colleagues across Moray, Inverness and Aberdeen to strengthen maternity services in Elgin for some time.”

Dr Gray’s Hospital first announced they were re-introducing c-section births two weeks ago, on April 10.

The news came after published figures revealed 4,000 Moray mums were forced to give birth elsewhere following the downgrading of maternity care back in 2018.

Only the most straightforward births have been able to take place in Elgin since staffing issues forced the downgrade.

For women requiring more “complex care” it is recommended that c-sections are still carried out at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary or Raigmore Hospital.

The hope is that a “fully modernised” and consultant-led maternity service can be delivered at Dr Gray’s by the end of 2026.