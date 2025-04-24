New Moray mum welcomes baby boy in first C-section at Dr Gray’s Hospital in over seven years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Moray mum welcomes baby boy in first C-section at Dr Gray’s Hospital in over seven years

Jacqui Law said she was "so relieved" after being able to give birth in Elgin.

By Graham Fleming
Jacqui and Brian said the experience was "happy and positive". Image: NHS Grampian
A Moray mum has welcomed her new-born son into the world through the first caesarean section at Dr Gray’s Hospital for over seven years.

Keith couple Jacqui Law, 29, and Brian Laird, 33, said hello to their first child, Lucas, this morning as one of three new babies birthed using the revived service.

He weighed eight pounds and seven ounces and his arrival left Jacqui and Brian “so happy and positive”.

Jacqui revealed today that the option to deliver Lucas through c-section came as a “relief” to her, with the only alternative being to drive to Inverness or Aberdeen.

After discussing her options early on in the pregnancy, Jacqui was told at 39 weeks that she would be one of the first to be offered a c-section at Dr Gray’s Hospital after the comeback of the obstetric service.

Lucas was welcomed into the world this morning, Image: NHS Grampian

Jacqui and Brian were one of three happy couples who welcomed a baby in this way today.

After going through the procedure this morning, Jacqui has now came forward to hail the “happy and positive procedure”.

She said: “It was all very relaxed and everyone took very good care of me.

“We were impressed with all the nurses and midwives and everyone involved in the theatre room.

“I know one of the nurses who works in theatre – she’s one of my best friends – and having her there made the experience really happy and positive as well.

“It was very much a relief because I live in Keith, which is a lot closer to Elgin than Aberdeen is.

“I’ll definitely remember it.”

Maternity care upgrade comes as boost to Dr Gray’s

The return of the service has been hailed as a major boost to the hospital.

Jane Gill, programme director for the NHS Grampian and NHS Highland Maternity Collaborative, said: “We’re just tickled pink for the families who have benefitted from the new service this week.

“All arrivals went smoothly thanks to the dedication, exemplary care and expertise of our team who have been working closely with colleagues across Moray, Inverness and Aberdeen to strengthen maternity services in Elgin for some time.”

The return of the service has been hailed as a huge boost to care at Dr Gray’s. Image: NHS Grampian

Dr Gray’s Hospital first announced they were re-introducing c-section births two weeks ago, on April 10.

The news came after published figures revealed 4,000 Moray mums were forced to give birth elsewhere following the downgrading of maternity care back in 2018.

Only the most straightforward births have been able to take place in Elgin since staffing issues forced the downgrade.

For women requiring more “complex care” it is recommended that c-sections are still carried out at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary or Raigmore Hospital.

The hope is that a “fully modernised” and consultant-led maternity service can be delivered at Dr Gray’s by the end of 2026.

Conversation