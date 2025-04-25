‘Pure frustration’ leads to Aberdeenshire pothole being filled by member of the public

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Pure frustration’ leads to Aberdeenshire pothole being filled by member of the public

A local councillor claims he was told it would take a year for the council to repair it.

By Chris Cromar
Oldmeldrum pothole.
The pothole is causing problems in Oldmeldrum. Image: Councillor Derek Ritchie.

An Oldmeldrum pothole got so big that a member of the public filled it in himself out of “pure frustration”.

Located on Commercial Road in the Aberdeenshire town, Mid-Formartine councillor Derek Ritchie told The P&J that it is “causing much concern locally”.

Despite the good Samaritan fixing the pothole himself with sand, it was only a temporary fix.

The problem has risen its ugly head again.

Oldmeldrum pothole.
One resident took it upon himself to fix the road defect. Image: Councillor Derek Ritchie.

Councillor Ritchie said he was told it would take a year to fix.

Aberdeenshire Council confirmed that delays were due to Commercial Road being classified as a “C” road.

These are roads intended for local traffic, as well as being low-speed and on a well-lit section.

This puts it down the priority list in the “scoring mechanism” for improvements.

Councillor Derek Ritchie.
Councillor Derek Ritchie said the pothole is “causing much concern locally”. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We apply a consistent scoring methodology to assess defects across all the network which includes on high speed and high usage sections of the network, which are mainly our A and B class roads.

“We need to prioritise our timescales for repair to deploy our crews to the most safety-critical road surface defects that are across our whole 3,500-mile road network.’”

How do Aberdeenshire Council categorise road repairs?

  • Defects are categorised depending on the severity of the defect.
  • Those posing an immediate danger to the public are inspected and made safe within 24 hours.
  • All other defects are inspected and repaired under a risk-based approach.
  • The authority tries to minimise the need for a “two-stage approach”.

The spokesman added: “Our roads team are aware of a lot of current and emerging issues with the condition of the region’s road network.

“As well as the system of roads inspections we routinely operate, members of the public continue to play an important role in alerting us to defects.”

