Rothienorman residents fear ‘constant hum’ from lithium battery plant would spoil quiet village

Dozens of Rothienorman locals came together in protest against a new lithium energy plant near the village.

Blackford Against BESS hosted a public meeting at Rothienorman Bowling Club.

BESS or Battery Energy Storage Sites enable renewable energy sources, like solar and wind, to be stored and then released when the power is needed.

Speakers at the meeting voiced concerns over fire safety, noise pollution, and the impact on the landscape.

This was backed up with information that they have consulted over with people working in industries relating to the plans.

Organisers encouraged those in attendance to get their objections in as soon as possible before plans are approved.

Six site proposals for the area are being implemented by third-party organisations, not affiliated with SSEN or the Scottish Government.

One of the proposed sites, the 500mw Energy Park at Blackford, is projected to be the size of 21 football fields or 32.8 acres.

Blackford Against BESS argues that there is no way of guaranteeing that the energy stored is actually renewable.

Plans to roll out BESS facilities have been put in place for a number of locations across the north-east.

The Press and Journal has previously covered the reasons cited as to why battery storage facilities are appearing in the region.

BESS ‘poses fire risks to Rothienorman’

Each of those presenting at the meeting highlighted different dangers that the battery plants could pose.

These were some of the concerns around potential fires at the proposed plant

Should a BESS catch fire, it will rapidly release large amounts of energy.

It’s incredibly hard to contain a lithium battery fire, and they propagate quickly.

The fires also release harmful toxic smoke made up of Hydrogen cyanide, Hydrogen chloride, and Hydrogen fluoride.

It is estimated that this toxic smoke could reach the village within five minutes, which has caused concern for many local residents.

Many of the homes close to the facilities would have to drive directly into the smoke in the event of an evacuation.

It was also said that safer designs and containment have improved considerably on BESS units. This makes the risk of a major fire much less likely, however, it has not gone away.

Jan Alder spoke on the concerns over fires. She said: “Knowing that there is that risk only five minutes away from our village, where there is a school, is just a horrible thought. Why would we take this risk?”

Speaker Frank Richards said: “Safety of local people seems like a secondary concern.”

Many factors cited for objection to Rothienorman BESS

One issue that was put forward was the noise pollution in the area.

Local resident Athol Ducket said: “We all love this area because it’s quiet. There’s going to be a consistent hum from the 1104 air conditioning units at the 500MW site.”

It was also pointed out that they will be at their loudest when discharging and charging.

There are also fears that a runoff of contaminated water could be catastrophic should containment measures fail.

There is a quarter of a million litres of water needed on site for containment.

This results in an increase in flooding risks in Blackford, and the run off could contaminate ponds in Rothienorman.

It is understood that Aberdeenshire Council asked for an environmental impact assessment for the site, however, the Energy Consents Unit decided it was not necessary.

The infrastructure needed for the construction of the site is also of concern.

With HGV movements, around 200 construction workers on site, and daily deliveries, it is estimated that there will be at least 500 extra journeys on the roads surrounding Rothienorman.

Residents don’t want plans to go ahead

Rothienorman resident of 27 years, Barry Duncan made it clear that nothing will change if residents do nothing.

“It’s up to us to make sure we get enough objections for them to take notice. If we don’t there’s no way this doesn’t happen.”

Louise Booth, from Logie Newton said: “My biggest concern is the lack of regulation across Scotland for any battery storage facilities.

“No one looks at the big picture.

“It’s as if no one thinks about the impact this could have on local communities and the environment.

To round off the meeting before questions, Helen Timperley emphasised the importance of objections.

“Without massive numbers, this is bound to happen.

“We need you to object now!”

Blackford Energy responds to fears over site

Blackford Energy Park highlighted a recent report they released addressing concerns ahead of the developments.

The developer addressed fears about water contamination, saying it updated its proposal to include an impermeable membrane that prevents contaminated fire water from leaking into the environment.

On claims about humming it said: “On guidance from Aberdeenshire council, a noise report will be submitted with the full planning application and shall assess the noise emitted from the project.

The group also plan to submit a fire risk assessment along with the planning application when the time comes.

Blackford Energy also expressed its desire to retain open communication during construction. It said: “We are launching Blackford BESS community drop-ins—casual coffee mornings where residents can meet with the site manager.”