Hunt for ‘suspicious’ man who fled Inverness residential area

Officers are looking for a man who was reported for acting suspiciously on an Inverness street.

He was seen at the rear of some properties on Orchid Avenue, in the Slackbuie area, before 10pm on Wednesday, April 23.

The suspect then made off on foot after being challenged.

He was last seen heading towards the Druid Temple Farm area.

The man is described as white and aged 30-40 years old.

When seen, he was wearing a blue top.

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour or vehicles in the area between 9pm and 10pm is asked to contact officers via 101 and quote incident number 3943 of April 23, 2025.

An anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.