Teen arrested over alleged Hazlehead Academy knife attack

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with a 'serious assault'.

By Jamie Sinclair
Alleged stabbing at Hazlehead Academy. Pictured are the Police outside the school. Thursday 24th April 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Alleged stabbing at Hazlehead Academy. Pictured are the Police outside the school. Thursday 24th April 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A teenage girl has been arrested in connection with a serious assault after reports of a ‘slashing’ at Hazlehead Academy.

The 14-year-old has been charged over the alleged attack that is understood to have involved a knife.

The incident took place during the morning break in the Aberdeen school at around 10:30am.

A 12-year-old girl was injured during an altercation and was taken to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

It is understood she required stitches and has since been released.

Officers could be seen outside the school in Groats Road Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Teen to be reported to the relevant authorities

Police have confirmed that the 14-year-old will be reported to the relevant authorities.

A statement from Police Scotland reads: “A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault in Groats Road, Aberdeen.

“A 12-year-old girl was taken to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital for treatment and has since been released.

“The 14-year-old will be reported to the relevant authorities.”

This afternoon, police could be seen leaving the school carrying what appeared to be evidence bags.

School incident described as horrible

Councillor and education convener Martin Greig told The P&J: “The school is doing all it can to deal with this horrible incident.

“They will be following our guidance and policies to make sure everyone is as safe as possible.”

A message from the school sent to parents stated: “We can confirm that an incident occurred at Hazlehead Academy this morning.

“As a result, a pupil was injured.

“The pupil was collected by their parents and is receiving medical treatment. The incident is now over.

“Police were alerted and carrying out inquiries. We cannot comment further at this stage but would want to reassure parents that all appropriate steps have been followed and support offered.”

Police van parled on street
Police attended the school in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Parents react on day of alleged Hazlehead knife attack

One dad who asked to be anonymous told the Press and Journal that today’s alleged attack was just the latest in a spree of violence at the Hazlehead Academy.

The father, who has been left fearful for his child’s safety, says pupils are “battered” daily.

He then vowed to cut ties with the school. He said; “As I drove in, I saw the TV cameras. It made me panic.

“We’ve just decided… we have to get our daughter out this school.”

